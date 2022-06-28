Cathy Capone and Barbara Brydolf staffed an information and Starter Garden Table from 8 to 11 a.m Saturday at the Tule River Parkway Jaye Street parking lot just south of the Jaye Street Bridge.
The event was held to give away Monarch Butterfly Starter Kits.
Capone represented The Tule River Parkway Association and Brydolf represented the Alta Peak Chapter of the California Native Plant Society.
There were160 native plants selected to support Monarch Butterflies and other pollinators that were given away. The plants were grouped into starter gardens with six Narrow Leaf Milkweed and one flowering nectar plant.
Twenty-three starter gardens were given away to Porterville, Springville, and Terra Bella residents. “Barbara and I had a great morning talking to 23 people interested in native plants and butterflies,” Capone said.
In addition to giving away Starter Gardens maps were provided so visitors could walk the Tule River Parkway with a self-guided tour. Several visitors mentioned they would be coming back with relatives and friends to walk the path.
The Tule River Parkway is a City of Porterville park and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. One can access the garden areas from Jaye Street just south of the Tule River bridge or near the intersection of Parkway Drive and Oak View Street. The path is paved and ADA accessible.
“Used to be lots of Monarchs west of Terra Bella in the 1960’s,” said Beverly Farquharson, who picked up a starter kit. “There aren’t any there now.
“I'm going to plant this milkweed and I’m hoping the Monarchs will come in. It's all about the water. These plants are low maintenance. They know how to live here.”
“I could do a jig. I’m so glad to have milkweed for my garden,” added Lavern Daniels.
The people who were given plants said they were glad they were locally native milkweed. Three of the Tule River Native Plant Demonstration Gardens have Narrowleaf Milkweed in the garden. The new gardeners said they were amazed they could see onsite full-size milkweed.
Monarchs require milkweed for their caterpillar phase and nectar plants for their butterfly phase. Monarchs go through 6 or more generations within the span of one year as they move from their wintering sites along the California coast to mountain and northern locations for summertime.
Monarch populations have dramatically decreased over the last decade with a sizeable decline in 2020. 2021 saw a hopeful increase in populations at the over wintering ground.
It's critical to have milkweed and nectar plants for the Monarchs to use throughout their range. If the butterflies can't find milkweed to lay eggs on, the next generation can't grow into a caterpillar. Since there are six generations in a year finding milkweed can't be delayed.
The next Garden Volunteer Days at the Tule River Parkway will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. July 16, 21 and 23. For more information contact Capone, tulerivergarden@gmail.com