In celebration of Pollinator Week free Monarch Garden Starter Kits will be given away from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at the Tule River Parkway.
Pollinator Week is June 20-26. The Tule River Parkway Association will be distributing the free Monarch Garden Starter Kits at the Jaye Street entrance parking lot just south of the bridge.
Tule River Parkway Association will also provide self-guided garden tours and native plant gardening information on Saturday.
One can celebrate Pollinator Week by planting a monarch butterfly habitat in their garden. The kits contain 7 plants grown in Porterville by Cathy Capone.
The kits have six Narrowleaf Milkweed plants and one flowering nectar plant of one's choice. The starter kit will provide the milkweed monarch caterpillars need and the nectar the adult butterflies use.
For more information call Cathy Capone, 559-361-9164.