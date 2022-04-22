Monache High senior Anayeli Ramirez Leon is the recipient of the 2022 Pass the Word scholarship, awarded to outstanding Tulare County students who have served their community by volunteering to promote literacy. The $1,000 award is given by the Visalia County Center Rotary and Read for Life.
Anayeli, who has a 4.3 grade point average, was involved with Porterville Celebrates Reading, which through her California Scholastic Federation club morphed into Monache Celebrates Reading. The club created its own platform to spread literacy by having students film reading videos they uploaded onto YouTube to share with everyone worldwide.
Anayeli reached out to elementary school teachers to promote the project. She also was a tutor at Belleview Elementary in a first-grade classroom where she helped students improve their literacy skills. Anayeli plans to attend UC Berkeley in the fall.
The award is open to all graduating high school seniors in Tulare County who have performed a minimum of 50 hours of volunteer service outside of school which focuses on improving literacy. Eligible applicants must have a minimum 3.2 GPA and plan to attend a college, university or vocational trade school in the U.S.