Monache's Anthony Estrada won't have the distraction of worrying about if he'll be able to continue his wrestling career and where he'll be going to college during his senior year.
Before his senior year has even begun, Estrada has already signed a letter of intent to compete in wrestling at the University of Providence, a private Catholic school in Great Falls, Mont. Estrada will enroll at Providence for his freshman year of college in the fall 2022.
Estrada said he's Catholic and added that's one of the reasons why he chose Providence. “And the wrestling program's pretty good,” he said.
He will major in health and physical education. “I actually plan on being a wrestling coach and coaching high school,” Estrada said.
Of course Estrada missed his junior season due to COVID-19. But he wrestled as a freshman and sophomore at Monache and qualified for the State Championships as a sophomore after placing eighth at the Central Section Masters Championships.
Estrada went 0-2 at the state meet, but has bigger goals for his senior year. When asked if his goal was to medal and place in the top eight at the 2022 state meet, Estrada said, “Definitely — and even win it.”
He also has big goals for when he begins his career at Providence. “I'm hoping to win four NAIA national championships,” he said.
As far as his senior season, Estrada said, “My mentality is to go into my last year of wrestling and win as many matches as I can and then possibly win state.”
“And think I got this,” added Estrada about his mindset going into each of his matches during his senior year.
Estrada wrestles at 145 pounds in high school and will wrestle at 149 pounds in college. As far as what Providence's coaches told him, Estrada said, “they told me they like my work ethic and that I'm a good kid.”
Estrada said while other schools began to recruit him, Providence was the only school he visited. He said he enjoyed the area while taking a visit to the campus. “I just liked the location of it,” he said. “I liked the region. I thought it was a really cool place.”
Estrada is also an excellent student as he finished his junior year with an overall 3.8 G.P.A.
While Estrada lost his junior season to COVID, he has tried to stay as busy as he can, wrestling in tournaments in Arizona, Idaho, Utah and Nevada.
Among his highlights was a sixth place finish at one of the nation's most prestigious wrestling events, the Freak Show in Idaho.