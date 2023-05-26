Monache High's Coach David Koontz has been with the Porterville Unified School District for nearly three decades, bringing a fast and fun experience to his Social Science and GFSF classes to his coaching for the varsity softball team.
Koontz has been a huge part of everyday life while at Monache, both in the classroom and on the field. Koontz started his career with Porterville Unified School District all the way back at the turn of the millennium in the 1999-2000 school year; becoming a substitute teacher after already coaching freshman softball since the mid 90's and finally taking his place as varsity coach in 2001.
Among Koontz's highlights was leading the Marauders to a Valley title in 2012 and a Valley crown and state runner-up finish in 2022.
“I have had a long time with Monache, I'm gonna miss everyone there, it's been such a long time,” Koontz said. “I went to school there, then my kids were also Marauders for seven years, and then the additional 20 plus after that. I've spent nearly 40 of my years with Monache and I think it's honest to say I love 'em. And many students and teachers would agree the feeling is mutual.”
When it comes to Monache and the Marauders, there's few things that come to mind before their long rivalry with Porterville High and the Panthers. With many back and forth seasons, there have been highs and lows Koontz remembers with a fondness.
“Honestly there have been so many positive games, both this year and before, even though we lost to Sanger this year. Not many coaches get to go out on a championship, so I was all right with being taken out by the Apaches.
“When you get out played there's not much room for any error, and we didn't give it to them for free, we made them earn it. I'm so proud of the girls, they really took their jobs seriously and played so hard.”
Recounting more of his team's games Koontz continued “ I'll remember them all very fondly. Especially our last against PHS. That might have been the most important and fun game in my career. It had everything, both teams played practically perfect with our Makenzie (Haslam) pitching some amazing innings, and everyone being so on game. Everyone played their hearts out, and there was some amazing back and forth play. It was a nail biter, you couldn't have been a part of the game and not enjoyed it. It was so fun, I'll never forget it. Few coaches get to go out on a win, but I think I'll remember this win as one of my favorites.”
When asked about his future plans after retirement, Koontz had a wonderful game plan. “The plan is to move with my wife to Cedar City Utah. It's sleepy like Porterville but 50 years back in time, it's got that same small town feeling with all your modern conveniences. We've built a home and my wife is already living in it! I've been holding out in a nice trailer for two years, but I've been itching to take some time with my family and to finally sleep in a nice bedroom again.
“We have some nice mountain views and beautiful green hills waiting for us. I love hiking and golf so I'm looking forward to some fun days on the green. I might still sub a bit, I love teaching and it's hard not to do what you love. I've had a few teams put feelers out to me asking if I might like to coach but I don't think I could take the responsibility of head coach again. I've spent a long time taking care of teams and I know how it goes.”
Koontz did remark “I could see doing hitting lessons if I get the bug or need some extra spending money.”
Koontz continued, remarking on his biggest reason for his retirement and move. “Most importantly I get to spend more time with my family and my wonderful wife; she's stuck by my side for decades and I couldn't imagine my life without her. Good coaches have to have good support both at school and at home. Without that support, it's near impossible to balance the responsibilities and your personal life and you won't last long. So to have my wife indulge me for so long, through games and touring with travel ball and everything, I've been truly blessed.”
Koontz also wanted to thank some of his staff and support from PUSD and the community. “I can see the light at the end of the tunnel so to speak. I try not to count my days down, as I can get a bit emotional remembering so much, but I can't thank Monache and PUSD enough as a whole for being so supportive of our teams and of me. I am happy to say as well that I'm leaving our programs better. From softball to our At Risk program that benefits so many kids, they're strong and ready for the future.
“I want to thank my assistant coaches, they've all been top notch instructors. I've been wise enough to follow that saying and get out of the way, to let them have a hands-on role with the team, and the results speak for themselves. With the right assistant coaches, normal teams go to good and good teams go to great, it's just such an improvement for so many. I just want to give everyone my fondest farewell and a huge thank you.”