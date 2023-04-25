Jiselle Batres is making history so it's appropriate she's also taking a path that hasn't been traveled likely by too many athletes in the Valley.
Batres became the first player in Reedley College soccer history to sign with a Division I school when she signed with Alcorn State in Mississippi on April 7. Alcorn State is an Historically Black College-University, HBCU, that competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the SWAC.
The Monache graduate said she's looking forward to the chance to attend an HBCU. “It's just going to help me grow as a person and a athlete,” she said. “To experience that diversity that you can't experience here in the Valley.”
Batres has been playing soccer since she was in the first grade as she played with the Porterville United Club. She said that gave her a chance to face a great deal of tough competition. “That was the best teacher,” she said.
She said she was thankful for the United coaches who “put in a lot of hours. They were volunteers who didn't have to be there.”
Batres was also thankful for her coaches at Monache her played her on the varsity right from her freshman year. A four-year varsity player at Monache, Batres was a two-time team captain, team most valuable player and all-East Yosemite League first team selection.
“I'm just thankful they saw something in my my freshman year and gave me the opportunity to play a lot of minutes,” said Batres about her coaches at Monache.
She continued that success at Reedley where she played the last two season. This season she was the Tigers' team captain and MVP this season in making the all-Central Valley Conference first team.
Batres helped lead Reedley to a 14-6-3 record last season and into the second round of the state playoffs. Batres also played tennis at Reedley College.
Batres played forward at Monache and was recruited to play forward at Reedley. But she made the switch to center defender and will play center defender for Alcorn State.
While she was recruited by other schools like Division II Easter New Mexico, the chance to play at Division I won out. “It's the highest level,” Batres said. About the chance offered her to play at Division I, Batres added, “I'm taking it.
“ felt like if they're willing to make an investment in me then it was a good opportunity. What more can I ask for? A perfect opportunity.”
Batres said it has always been her goal to play at a Division I school. “Since I was a little girl my drea was to go Division I and get a scholarship,” she said.
She said about her being able to earn a Division I scholarships shows, “just knowing that if you put in the hard work...Nothing beats hard work.”
Batres said the goal is to contribute to Alcorn State right away as a junior. “I'm just going to hop right in,” she said. “They want me to come in and make a difference.”
Batres said Alcorn State coach Jenna Wallace began recruiting her after watching her recruiting video. Batres said Wallace's scouting report on her stated her “read into the game is good” and that she “distributes well.”
Batres added Wallace said her “size and speed is perfect for this level. Batres added Wallace also stated she's a player who can provide her team leadership.
When Wallace talked to Batres on the phone, Batres said Wallace commented “the way I carry myself is very high.” Batres added another reason why Wallace said she recruited her is because “she's looking for people that's going to elevate the team.”
Batres carries a 3.4 grade point average and will major in agricultural plant science at Alcorn State.