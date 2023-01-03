The Monache wrestling team ended a banner month of December by winning the Lou Bronzan Invitational in Brentwood, Calif. on Friday. Monache placed first out of 68 teams.
Monache had four individual champions in the event. Jacob Estrada won his third title of the month at 113 pounds.
Also for Monache Jacob Perez at 132, Wanderlei Whittington at 138 and Edgar Batres at 145 won titles.
The Marauders also placed third at the Ceres Invitational on December 23. Estrada, Perez and Whittington all won titles and Estrada was named as the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.
On December 10 Monache placed fourth at the Coyote Classic as the Marauders had four individual championsh.
On December 7 Monache beat Mission Oak 44-33 in a dual match.
Monache next heads to the prestigious Doc Buchanan Invitational in Clovis this weekend. The tournament features teams from across the nation and is considered one of the nation’s top tournaments. It will be held Friday and Saturday.
Monache will face Porterville High at PHS on January 18 and will host Mt. Whitney for Senior Night on January 25.
Follow the Monache wrestling team on Instagram at @monache_wrestling