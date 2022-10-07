After upsetting Division I Redwood to win the Golden West Invitational title, the Monache High boys cross country team did it again on Wednesday by the slimmest of margins.
Monache won the first East Yosemite League meet held at the Porterville Sports Complex. Monache and Redwood finished in a tie with 43 points.
But Monache won the tiebreaker when its top non-scoring finisher, Sal Martinez, finished in 12th and finished higher than Redwood's top non-scoring finisher.
Porterville High finished third with 86 points and were followed by Mt. Whitney (95), El Diamante (116) and Golden West (155).
Dominic Welsh and Alesandro Escarzaga had strong finishes for PHS as Welsh finished the 3.1 mile course in 16:48 to take third and Escarzaga finished right behind in 16:48 to place fourth.
The top five runners in the race finished within seven seconds of each other. Redwood's Pedro Mendez won in 16:44 and right behind in second was Devin Ibarra, who finished in 16:45. Monte Moore was the top runner for Monache as he finished fifth in 16:51.
Monache had the eighth through 12th place finishers in the race. Conner Machado was eighth in 17:27, Jake Estrada was ninth in 17:36, Joseph Toledo was right behind in 10th in 17:37, Devin Marino was 11th in 17:40 and Martinez was 12th in 17:46.
"The boys knew they were behind after the second mile and they got back to where they needed to be and worked with each other to steal the victory,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “This was a complete team effort. I am proud of the guts and the response in the middle of a tough race."
Ishida said his girls team had a tough day with a dominant Redwood squad running away with the win with 31 points. El Diamante was second with69 points and Monache was third with 86 points, edging out fourth place Golden West, who finished with 89 points.
Magy Marcelo was Monache's top runner, finishing in seventh in 22:01 as she finished ahead of a number of Redwood runners. “Magy Marcelo was the hero today as she was able to disperse some of Redwood's powerful top five runners,” Ishida said.
Also for Monache, Samantha Martinez was 17th in 22:59, Nicole Torres was 18ths in 23:21, Citlalih Ferrer was 21st in 24:01, Ashley Salazar was 23rd in 24:50, Danika DeLa Cruz was 24th in 24:56 and Rheea Gill was 31st in 27:01.
Porterville's top runner was Joslen Jimenez, who took 14th in 22:31.