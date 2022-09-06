The Monache boys cross country team upset two of the Valley’s top teams to open the season at the McFarland USA Invitational.
Monache finished ahead of Division 1’s Bakersfield and the preseason No. 3 Division II team Frontier with solid efforts from all five of its scoring runners.
Monache was led by Monte Moore who finished the 2.5 mile course in 14:05 to take ninth. Monache narrowly edged Frontier 64-66 for the title. Bakersfield was third with 78 points.
Monache’s new East Yosemite League rival Mr. Whitney was fourth with 92 points, Liberty was fifth with 111 points, Pioneer Valley was sixth with 117 points and Central was seventh with 142 points.
The event is a major one as it’s covered by Runnerspace.com and Hoka Shoes is a sponsor. Hoka awards new shoes to the top finisher in each race.
The Marauders also took pictures with Olympic silver medalist Leo Manzano and those who were depicted in the movie McFarland USA.
“It was an awesome atmosphere to run in and the crowds and teams were at their loudest as they cheered on the teams,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said.
Freshman Conner Machado finished right behind Moore in 10th for Monache at 14:09. Not far behind for the Maurauders was Sal Martinez in 12th in 14:15.
Also for Monache Joey Toledo was 16th in 14:24 and Diego Ortiz was 35th.
“Each runner had the chance to make it or break it,” Ishida said. “We did not have any room to make mistakes. Sal Martinez and Joey Toledo came up with big races. They stayed together as a team more and it paid off.
“Diego Ortiz really had the biggest group to contend with in our final scoring position and he kept it together for a very solid race. It was really tough to judge where we were in terms of scoring with small school division runners mixed in the race and with the unique 2.5 distance that we had never run. We had never run that distance in practice, but it worked to our favor. We like being the underdog and the team is starting to gain more confidence against tougher competition.”
Monache will continue to face tough competition as it will face all the Clovis schools next week in grade level races and then will compete on the national level at the Woodbridge Invitational the week after that.
Monache’s girls competed in the freshman and sophomore race. Samantha Martinez brought home a new pair of Hoka running shoes by winning her race.
Jake Estrada also won his race for frost soon boys to earn a pair of the elite distance running shoes. Both of Monache’s frost soon teams won the team titles.