Monache High School videography classes taught by Bobby Styles put their skills to work by holding a photo contest that was sent out to all high school students. A clip was created from the winning photos and is being played at the Porterville Galaxy 9 Theatre during the the summer. On Sunday the participating students were invited to watch a movie at the Galaxy 9 and also participated in drawings and received snacks. The event is sponsored by Tulare County Step Up, the Porterville Kiwanis Club, Maria R. Garcia State Farm, Porterville Family Crisis Center and the Porterville Ghost Society. A clip of the students work can be seen on the Kiwanis of Porterville Facebook page. It's planned for the event to be held again next year. The clip can also be seen at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktqGPJMlsqk