A Monache High School junior, 16-year-old Jackelinne Castro Vazquez, has earned a third place win after her instructor entered her internship project into the Tulare-Kings College and Career Expo Competition.
“I heard about it Friday. It is an honor. I was so happy. At that moment, I did not know how big the competition was but either way, it was an honor,” Castro Vazquez said.
Her teacher, Robert Styles, MHS Multimedia and Technology Academy, Video Production, praised Castro Vazquez's work.
“It was very competitive and this win is one I want to celebrate,” Styles said. “She's an amazing student who absolutely deserves this recognition. As a bonus, this was a video she made as part of one of her internships this year with energy conservation specialist Bill Kelly.”
Kelly is a professional engineer with 25 years of experience working in energy efficiency, renewable energy and energy management. He's also president of CAPS – Climate Action Pathways for Schools.
The video was made in collaboration with Harmony Magnet Academy's Ariana Robles who was recently named a 2021 Edison Scholar.
“It was great working with Bill Kelly. He offered feedback. This kind of client-based feedback is not easy to find and we appreciate his help,” Styles said. “This was an internship project. She was hired for it and she was making various videos through the year. She started last fall and did a great job so we submitted it to the competition and I am happy to see it recognized.”
The video shows Robles, a high school engineer intern working in the Porterville Unified School District Energy Assistant Ability Program. With Robles as the spokesperson, the video showcases the importance and impact of cleaning PUSD's solar energy systems.
Castro Vazquez is in her third year of the MHS' Multimedia program, two years in video production.
“The whole concept of this was to create and bring awareness of the efforts to reduce pollution and bring attention to what PUSD is doing,” Castro Vazquez said.
The program's goals also include saving the district money while protecting the environment, Kelly said.
Castro Vazquez also said she's currently working on another video.
“She's had several intern video productions. We've submitted other videos – a short film about music and family to Slick Rock Film Festival, and this year a music video 'Left Hand Free.' She has also submitted a couple of documentaries — one of Esteban Gutierrez, by the same name, about his
experience with California Cadet Corps.,” Styles said. “This current one was open to Tulare and Kings County students which doubles the pool of students and competition. There were various competitions in other categories. The TK College and Career collaboratively put on this event.”
In all, there were 14 entries for video production with four Tulare County schools competing, including Redwood and El Diamante from Visalia, Tulare Union from Tulare, and Monache High School from Porterville.
“Early in the school year, she proved herself as head of the pack. She has definitely raised the bar for other students,” Styles said. “I am looking forward to having her in class next year. There is no doubt she will be a leader in class.”
Kelly also praised Castro Vazquez.
“I am really impressed with the skills Jackelinne is developing at the Multimedia and Technology Academy at Monache High School,” he said. “Her work is very creative, and Jackelinne proved to be an effective collaborator while working on her projecct with an engineering student at Harmony Magnet Academy.”
To view the video, visit: https://youtu.be/Ny5jA3EDY