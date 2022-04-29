Two Monache Manufacturing Construction Technology Academy, MCTA, students came away with gold medals at the 2022 California SkillsUSA State Conference held this past weekend in Ontario, Calif.
In addition Monache Multimedia Technology, MTA, students earned a silver medal at the event.
MCTA student Kyleen Mitchell earned gold in the cabinetmaking category while Maria Gamez earned gold in introductory woodworking. Both students will represent California at the SkillsUSA National Conference in June.
Monache swept the top three places in cabinetmaking as Daniel Lopez placed second and Sebastian Corona took third. Monache's Marriner Christenson also took third in introductory woodworking.
MTA students Sayra Franco, Aracely Franco, Jocelyn Martinez, and Edward Orosco earned silver in the broadcast news category. MTA students Lily Cisneros and Aiden Gonzales competed as well in television production.
Other MCTA students who competed included Eduardo Cortez, Vanessa Ramos, Sebastian Romero, and Edgar Zavala in introductory welding while Angel Ceballos, Andres Vaca, and Kevin Zavala competed in the carpentry category. Esteban Heredia, Gabriel Savala, Karla Tapia, and Enrique Verduzco competed in the technical design category and Marlen Silva competed in introductory drafting.
Also at the conference, Monache High teacher and MCTA Pathways Lead Tim Newby received the 2020 award recognizing Monache as the Outstanding High School Program in woodworking and cabinetry from the California Industrial Technology Education Association.