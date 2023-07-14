The Monache Marauder Band under the direction of Justin Adams have just recently returned from an historic trip in which it spent the Independence Day week on the East Coast.
Among the highlights for the band was a first place finish at the Independence Day Parade in Fairfax, Va., on July 4 and presenting a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The band made stops in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C. learning about how and where our country began, as well as performing for thousands of people.
Students gathered at Monache High School late on Thursday, June 29 to prepare for the week-long trip. Many students had not been to the east coast before, and a large number of them had never been on an airplane.
The first two days were spent touring a number of locations in New York City including Times Square, Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Grand Central Station, Wall Street, Midtown, the Upper Westside, Little Italy, Chelsea Markets, Little Island, Trinity Church, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Statue of Liberty, Hudson Yards, and Grant’s Tomb. Upon arrival, the band packed the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square for karaoke night.
Band members also had the chance to enjoy authentic New York-style pizza as well as a family-style Italian dinner in Little Italy. Their time in New York culminated with a night out at the New Amsterdam Broadway Theater for a performance of Disney’s Aladdin.
The next morning the band loaded up the buses and made the trip to Virginia, making a stop in Philadelphia to visit the Liberty Bell, Ben Frankin’s grave, Betsy Ross’ home, and Independence Hall. Once arriving in Virginia, the band attended a Major-League Baseball game at Nationals Park which featured a fireworks show on July 3.
Prior to leaving for the east coast, the band maintained a rigorous practice schedule from the last day of school until the trip departed. On the morning of July 4, the band loaded up the buses and headed to the Fairfax Independence Day Parade.
The band competed against seven other bands from the area and provided entertainment for thousands of parade-goers. Their hard work paid off as they received the First Place Band Award.
Following the parade, the band visited Arlington National Cemetery to witness the Changing of the Guard and had the chance to present a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The evening culminated with “The Biggest Bang” fireworks show in Leesburg, Va., where 30,000-40,000 people were in attendance.
The next morning, the band made the trip to Gettysburg, Pa., to tour the Gettysburg National Military Park, Cyclorama and Museum as well as an Amish village. The last two days were spent in Washington D.C. visiting the Lincoln Memorial, World War II Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument, Iwo Jima Memorial, Smithsonian Museums, National Archives and the White House.
The band was also able to perform a concert at the World War II Memorial for the public. The last evening ended with a dinner cruise on the Potomac River where students were able to dance all night.
A trip of this magnitude would not be possible without the help of many. Among those who provided support for the trip were Porterville Unified School District superintendent Dr. Nate Nelson and the PUSD board, Monache principal Dr. Eric Barba and the school's administration, Sara Durham and Hanson Travel, Eyre Transportation of Maryland and the City of Fairfax.
E.M. Tharp Inc. of Porterville also donated the use of a box truck to move instruments across the country, and Josh Dumar drove the truck for more than 5,000 miles. The band also thanks the community of Porterville for its enduring support of the the arts.
In addition Jeff Plunkett, the Monache Band Parents Association and parent chaperones ensured a safe trip for everyone.