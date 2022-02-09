Mary Crocker, a 2013 Monache graduate, visited Sandra Flores’ sophomore English class on Tuesday to talk about her new book, Unveiling Alice.
Crocker resides in Nashville, Tenn., but returned to Porterville to speak with Monache students over a few days to talk about her book and the process of writing.
Unveiling Alice is inspired by a true event in Crocker’s life and is her chance to share her story about her past and the broken road that led to a beautiful new start.
Unveiling Alice reveals the inner strength that lives and breathes within everyone choosing to embrace life’s challenges, control how we respond, and move forward, Crocker said. She added it explores the intersections of redemption, grief and unconditional love.
It acknowledges our actions and decisions toward others can have lasting impacts, she added. In the end, Crocker said the book illustrates the power of forgiveness even when forgetting is impossible.
Unveiling Alice is currently available on Amazon, Kindle and Barnes and Noble.