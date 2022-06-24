In the fashion world Rick Owens says timing is everything even if the time spells civilization is at its end.
The world-renowned fashion designer, a 1979 Monache graduate, has used the modern day reference Fin de siècle, a French term meaning "end of century," a term which encompasses both the meaning of the similar English turn of the century idiom and refers to the French end of one era with its onset of another.
Owens considers himself a self-named cynic fashion philosopher like Frederic Nietzsche who references the human fear of extinction, whether through war, famine, disease pestilence, or its worst-case scenario death.
Nietzsche was the philosopher who claimed the exemplary human being must craft one’s own identity through self-realization. Owens, who considers himself a self-determinist, said he used Nietzsche's allegorical lesson to navigate through the disconcerting time for his spring season 2023 men's collection. Owens also used a trip to Egypt to influence the collection.
Owens premiered his SS23 EDFU menswear which took in Paris at Palais De Tokyo on Thursday. The official Owens Corp release of the show can be viewed on Owens YouTube channel at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Re2RieqhWsg
“This season's collection is named EDFU after the Egyptian temple,” Owens said. “I recently retreated to Egypt where I found great comfort in the remoteness and scale of its history. “My personal concerns and global discomforts felt petty in the face of that kind of timelessness.
“Lying down in the dirt with the Valley of Kings within view was a perspective I liked. The temples started by one civilization seized and added onto by another, completed by another and then unearthed by yet another, were reassuring in their stoic performance.”
Owens said because everyone has been so disturbed by the war in Ukraine “and constant online stone throwing, I wanted to propose some order and discipline.”
Owens said he hused some ripstop nylons that had a butterfly wing lightness with graph-like constructions “that lent subtle soothing gridding on the body in dyneema.” Owens said the patented fiber is considered to be the strongest in the world.
“I reduced hardware and visible closures to keep things quiet,” said Owens about his collection. “I wanted simplicity but I still wanted exaggerated shapes to gently tease all the righteousness and bigotry that create so much conflict in the world.”
Owens tailoring in his collection are with extreme shoulders that come in crisp cotton or layers of silk chiffon, some in loud and foggy plaids. Coats and jackets also come in chiffon suspended from rigid mess sheer shoulders.
Owens transpancy continues in jackets, shirts and jeans constructed in apparition leather — a cow leather using glycerin during the tanning process and air drying without being drummed which gives it a transparent finish.
“My bodysuits and shirts have gotten bigger than ever and the silhouettes are either tightly cinched or large and released to float as far away from the body as a garment can.”
Skintight tops come in leather or sheer viscose, some with sharp arm extending shoulders. Owen's banana kits from last season, abstract mutant multiple armhole sweaters, are reduced to rib tank versions, some reduced to just the binding that finishes the edges in this collection.
“My Egyptian sojourn led me to devising tulle flyproof robes with face covering hoods worn over silk charmeuse shirts twisting around the hips and trailing on the floor, providing slashes of slithering color,” Owens said.
Owens' colors are deliberately kitsch and loud with denims lacquered in an iridescent scarab finish which also coats Pirarucu, “a skin I use over and over,” Owens said. Fished as a food source by indegenous communities in the Amazon Forest, the skins are then sold as a waste product generating income for them.
“I have developed a capsule in collaboration with Bonotto, a fourth generation textile mill founded in 1912 just below the pre-Alps in Veneto, which incidently has one of the largest fluxus art collections in the world,” Owens said. “All the fabricks which include minimally finished cottons and raw wools are woven on their vintage 1950s looms.
“I asked Paradoxe, a Parisian label doing artisanal work with denim to collab on some of our denim pieces. They painstakingly unweave used and washed denim and them reapply to final garments in a process that feels as devotional and meditative as lacemaking in a cloister.”
Joey Krebs, a fashion correspondent and also a contributing journalist and photographer to The Recorder.