Monache graduate Jojo Zorn saved her best for last as she finished her athletic career at Fresno Pacific.
Before her impressive final meet, Zorn placed second in the 10,000 meters at the PacWest Championships hosted by Fresno Pacific, finishing in 38:10.69.
But then in her final meet, Zone significantly improved that time. In her final meet on Saturday, the Azusa Pacific Twilight meet, Zorn shattered the school recorder in the 10,000 meters, a record that had stood since 2003. Zorn broke the record by 1 minute, 17 seconds, finishing in 36:37.95.
The Azusa Pacific meet was a last chance meet to qualify for the NCAA Division II championships and Zorn fell just short of qualifying for the NCAA championships, falling just short of an NCAA national provisional time.
She also finished her career second all-time in the 5,000 meters and third all-time in the 1,500 at Fresno Pacific.
During her athletic career, Zorn helped lead the Sunbirds to the 2019 PacWest Women's Cross Country Championship.
In her final collegiate race, senior Jojo Zorn broke the school record in the 10K by 77 seconds, surpassing a record that stood since 2003. Her time of 36:37.95 falls just short of an NCAA national provisional standard, but she leaves the Blue and Orange in second and third all-time in the 5K and the 1500 respectively.
She also ends her career with a 2019 Pac West Women’s Cross Country Championship. The title was the first for Fresno Pacific since 1986. It was also the first conference championship of any kind for the Sunbirds since they joined the PacWest Conference in 2012.
Zorn has career bests of 36:33 in the 10,000, 17:23.18 in the 5,000, 4:34 in the 1,500 and 2:16 in the 800.
She competed in the City of Porterville Pirates Track program, in AAU and USA national track meets, at Jim Maples Academy, Burton Middle School, Monache and College of the Sequoias.
Zorn has earned a bachelor's in kinesiology and will complete the Fresno Pacific University Teacher Credential Program in June.