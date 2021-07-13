You've likely heard Christopher Swindle's voice over the last few years and may not have even known it.
And those who watched the first two episodes of Monsters At Work on Disney+ would have heard Swindle's voice and may not have even known it.
Swindle, a 1990 Monache graduate, was featured in the first two episodes of Monsters At Work which made their debut on Disney+ last Wednesday. The first two episodes can now be live streamed through Disney+ and Monsters At Work episodes are aired every Wednesday.
Monsters At Work is a series now available on Disney+ inspired by the 2001 movie, Monsters, Inc., starring John Goodman and Billy Crystal. Many of the cast members from the movie have returned to star in the series, including Goodman and Crystal.
In the first two episodes of Monsters At Work, Swindle does the voice over for the characters Jeff Fungus, Thaddeus “Phlegm” Bile, Little Boy and Ted.
Swindle has made it big as a voice over actor in recent years, doing work for commercials and for companies such as Disneyland. He received his big break in 2017 when he was cast in the movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” the movie based on the French comic book based in the future with many different planets and in a different universe.
In the film credits for “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” Swindle's name was misspelled as Christopher “Swindel.” But his named is spelled correctly in the Monsters At Work credits.
In “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” Swindle plays one part of a three-part alien, who fills one brain of Doghan Daguis in the movie.
“Being in this film was a huge dream of mine,” Swindle told The Recorder when “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” was released. “It was crazy to record, the hardest thing I'd ever done.”
Swindle has done voice-overs for such actors as Bryan Cranston, Goodman and the late Seymour Phillip Hoffman.
Swindle did voice-over work for Cranston in the “Power Rangers” movie. Swindle was so good in duplicating Cranston's voice, when Cranston heard the recordings, he couldn't tell if it was him or Swindle.
Swindle has also done voice over work for 2018's Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny and 2017's Transformers: Robots in Disguise.
Swindle gradually made the transition to Hollywood and is another Barn Theater performer who has gone on to have success in the entertainment industry. He first moved to Fresno where he performed at Roger Rocka's Theater and with the Good Company Players. He also did radio commercials while in Fresno.
He hasn't forgot about his roots as well. He was a member of the Monache band and came back to narrate a field show for the band. While in the band, Swindle played saxophone and he was president of the band his senior year. He also played football at Monache.
And he has made time to come back to visit Porterville. “I miss the community, I miss our high school, I miss family, I miss friends and the community feel that gets lost in a big city,” Swindle told The Recorder in 2017. “I love Los Angeles, but I do need to stretch my legs now and then.
He also told the Recorder in 2017, coming back to Porterville allows him to “grab some decent Mexican food.”
In addition to his voice over work, Swindle has stayed busy with many projects, including teaching voice over.