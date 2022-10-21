The Monache Marauders gave a good effort in their football game against the Mt.Whitney Pioneers taking the game all the way to the final seconds before time ran out and the game ended with the Pioneers winning 14-7 at Rankin Stadium on Friday.
The Pioneers made a fast and furious dash to start the game off, pushing the Marauders on their back foot. The Marauders did have the strength to stop their opponents and did so at their own 18 yard line. The Marauders offense couldn't break through and had to punt the ball away.
The Marauders Joseph Espinoza and Joaquin Leyva made solid defensive tackles keeping the Pioneers offense from scoring. It wasn't until late in the first quarter when the Pioneers had a massive run that landed them in the Marauders end zone. With the point after good, the Pioneers led 7-0.
Marauder Edgar Batres returned the ensuing kickoff to the Marauder 39 yard line. The Marauders David Leyva, Matthew Barba, and Joseph Espinoza, took bites with three and four yard runs to inch up the field.
The first quarter ended while the Marauders had possession and during the second quarter they gave the ball up on downs to the Pioneers. The Pioneers had the plays to score again and made the kick to put the score to 14-0.
As the second quarter continued Anthony Severance returned the kickoff to the Marauders own 39 yard line. The Marauders quarterback Emmett Focke had a clear throw to Joseph Espinoza for a gain and then to Noel Ceballos to gain the next Marauders first down. Barba had the scoring run for the Marauders, with the pass from Focke, Barba made the dash and scored on the Pioneers. With only 37 seconds left in the half the Marauders closed to 14-7 at halftime.
The third quarter had little for the Marauders as they tried their best to punch through the Pioneers defensive line. The fourth quarter had a bit more in store with the Marauders gaining a recovery at their own nine yard line and stopping a near Pioneer touchdown.
The Marauders had their work cut out for them and they put every ounce into their performance. Focke had a solid throw to Leyva from their own two yard line. Leyva made a dash all the way down the field passing multiple Pioneer defenders.
Leyva made it all the way to the Pioneers 5 yard line before he'd be brought down. After three runs and no closer to the goal, the Marauders fourth down was tough.
Leyva took the pass from Focke and sprinted and pushed through the Pioneer defense and made it just inches away from scoring the Marauders second touchdown. With only two minutes left the Marauders had little hope to score but an interception from Victor Ayon gave the Marauders the ball at their own 36 yard line.
Focke made his next pass to Barba for a gain of six and then had to run himself as he pushed the line up another four yards. It was second and eight for the Marauders with only 30 seconds left when a massive pass by Focke to Joseph Espinoza was made. Espinoza had a huge run once again to the Pioneers 5 yard line.
Unfortunately the Marauders were unable to pierce the Pioneers defense and gave the ball up with only 13 seconds left in the game.
The Marauders next game is scheduled for this Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Granite Bowl against Porterville High.