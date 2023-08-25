STRATHMORE — One sequence was a microcosm of the growing pains the Monache football program is going through under first-year coach Aaron Berry's program, which is still definitely showing signs the building blocks are there for success.
The Marauders were down 24-8 when they faced a second and one at the Chavez 8-yard line late in the third quarter with the momentum on their side. But as the case was all through the game, costly mistakes set them back and they ended up missing a field goal on their way to a 31-15 loss to the Titans on Friday at Spartan Stadium.
In the end Monache couldn't overcome three turnovers and numerous penalties. The last turnover was the most costly, an interception return for a touchdown that gave Chavez a 31-8 lead which ended up effectively being a two-score swing after the Marauders looked like they were going in to possibly make it a one-score game.
Down 24-8 Monache went up tempo to mount a drive with D.J. Shimer running for 13 yards and Ayden Aguilar running for 15 yards on a reverse. Emmett Focke eventually completed a 9-yard pass to Diego Rico to give Monache a second and one at the Titan 8.
But a rush for no gain, a procedure penalty and a quarterback sack pushed Monache back to the 16 and the Marauders ended up missing a 33-yard field goal.
Monache got the ball back but early in the fourth quarter Xavier Leos returned an interception 33 yards for a score to give Chavez a 31-8 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Marauders again used an up tempo offense to march down the field on the ensuing drive behind the passing of Focke, who completed two passes to Ryan Calo for 19 yards to keep the drive going. Then on fourth and five at the Titan 11, Aguilar made a spectacular leaping grap of a Focke pass for an 11-yard scoring play. Isaac Leal added the extra point to bring Monache to within 31-15 but that was as close as the Marauders would get.
Monache forced a three and out on the Titans' opening possession and Shimer and after a short punt, the Marauders took over at the Chavez 45 but Monache couldn't take advantage. A bad snap on the punt attempt ended up giving Chavez the ball at the Marauder 45. That set up Antonio Avila's 28-yard scoring run that gave Chavez a 6-0 lead.
Shimer, who had big returns all night, returned the ensuing kickoff from the Monache 18 to the Titan 45. Ty Baxter, playing in his first game after missing last week's 34-6 loss at Mission Oak, went on to run for 14 yards down to the Titan 27. But Monache ended up fumbling the ball away.
Later another costly fumble gave the Titans the ball at the Marauders 20. That set up quarterback Santana Morales 1-yard sneak for a score that gave Chavez a 12-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.
Chavez later went up 18-0 when Morales connected with Miguel Ramirez on a 15-yard scoring strike. On the ensuing kickoff Shimer had another big return, returning the kick from the Monache 12 to the Chavez 33.
A penalty set the ball back at the Chavez 43, but Monache went onto score when Baxter ran for 23 yards to eventually set up his 10-yard scoring run. Shimer then ran it in for the two-point conversion to pull Monache to within 18-8.
But Chavez answered on the ensuing drive with Morales completing a 31-yard yard scoring strike to give the Titans a 24-8 lead at halftime.
Morales didn't put up the monster numbers like he did last week when he had more than 300 yards of total offense and accounted for five touchdowns in a 48-32 win over Arvin. But he still accounted for three touchdowns while completing 10-of-15 passes for 120 yards. Morales also rushed for 76 yards.
For Monache Baxter gained 56 yards on eight carries and added three receptions for 28 yards. Shimer added 49 yards on nine carries. Focke completed 13-of-22 passes for 100 yards.
OTHER GAMES
In other action Strathmore rolled to a 42-0 win at Hanford West, Porterville High won at South 28-18, Lindsay crushed California City 54-0 at Frank Skadan Stadium and Granite Hills fell at Parlier 38-6. More detailed coverage of local high school football games will be provided in Tuesday's edition of the Recorder.