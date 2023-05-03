Monache's FFA program continues to wrack up the state titles. Monache's FFA grapevine judging team won the title at the State Finals held on April 22 at Fresno State.
Monache beat out nine other chapters to win the state title. In addition, Elizabeth Neal was a state runner-up as she took second overall in the individual competition. Neal was one of four seniors to compete for Monache, joining Nicolus Dowling, Maddysen Pravecek and Anahi Rocha.
It's the first time Monache's FFA has won the grapevine juding state title. But it's not the first state championship for Monache FF or for Dowling and Neal. As juniors they competed for Monache FFA's citrus judging team that won the 2022 state title.
Grapevine Judging is a competitive Career Development Event in which students evaluate different types of pruned vines based on size, pruning, fruitfulness and health. Students evaluate bearing cordon and bearing cane vines, one wine type and one table type of each variety.
The students have 4 total classes where they will put them in order, and then 4 classes of reasons, where they defend their decisions with a 2 minute speech, explaining to a judge why they placed the vines in that particular order. Grapevine Judging can prepare students for the viticulture industry, and is also designed to develop skills such as critical thinking, oral communication, and plant biology.
“This is our last State Finals contest, and as a team we worked so hard to get this result,” Dowling said. “We all wanted to win that silver bowl and bring it home for our advisors.”
The Grapevine Judging team will be recognized by the Porterville Unified School District bat its meeting on May 11.