Monache FFA won numerous wards at the Sectional Opening and Closing speaking competition recently held at Tulare Union High School.
The FFA Opening and Closing Ceremonies serve as the purpose of opening and closing FFA meetings, explaining the duties of officers, and showing recognition given to FFA members. It's an official FFA ceremony and each part has to be memorized by the given officer. There are 6 officer positions and each officer has to memorize, rehearse, and conduct their own officer position.
Monache competed against 12 other Chapters in the Open division (10-12th grades), Greenhand division (ninth graders), and Chapter Officer division. Monache had 2 Greenhand teams, 4 Open teams, and a Chapter Officer Team compete.
For the Chapter Officer division Monache placed second overall. The Outstanding Officers in the Division were Monache's Nicolus Dowling who won Outstanding Treasurer and Monache's Crystal Medina who won Outstanding Reporter.
For the Open division: Monache placed first overall; with one other team placing first in its room. The outstanding officers for Monache in the Open Division were Eathen Kellog for Outstanding Vice President; Sydney Short for Outstanding Sentinel; Clemente Torres for Outstanding Secretary; and Shawtanya Jeans for Outstanding President.
For the Greenhand division Monache placed first and second in their their rooms. The outstanding officers in the Greenhand division for Monache were Jazelle Leon for Outstanding Sentinel; Manuel Espinoza for Outstanding Reporter; Malaina De Roca for Outstanding Treasurer; Caiden Carr for Outstanding Secretary; and Sofia Cortez for Outstanding Secretary.