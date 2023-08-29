Despite a short turnaround the Monache boys cross country team was able to win it second straight title on Saturday at the McFarland Invitational.
Monache was able to win at McFarland after winning at its own Randy Quiram Invitational on Thursday.
The McFarland meet is sponsored by Hoka with 10 school competing on the two mile course. Coach Jim White, portrayed by Kevin Costner in McFarland USA, was on hand along with several of the athletes portrayed in the movie. They signed autographs for all the athletes, fans and parents.
Hoka provided the top three runners in the varsity races a pair of elite running shoes. Monache's Conner Machado won the varsity boys race in 10:07.
Teammates Devin Marino, Alberto Andrade and Jake Estrada placed third, fourth and fifth in 10:28, 10:31 and 10:37 respectively. Monache's No. 1 runner Monte Moore was on hand to wish his team luck and then went off to take his SATs inside the campus classrooms.
Senior Sal Martinez would pick up the slack with a 12th place finish in 11:00 to seal the 25 to 70 win over a determined McFarland team. Strathmore placed 7th with 158 points led by medalist Aaron Whitney in 22nd place in 11:32.
The Lady Marauders ran into difficulty with their No. 1 and No. 3 runners competing in the frosh soph race. The shorthanded varsity girls team couldn't hold off McFarland and East Yosemite League rival Mt. Whitney.
Monache placed 6th with 101 points. Bakersfield Christian wonwith 41 points, Mt. Whitney was second with 80 points, Shafter was third with 94 points and won the tiebreaker against Arvin, which finished fourth with 94 .
McFarland scored 99 points to edge Monache as both are Central Section Division III rivals. Sam Martinez placed third for Monache, working her way through the 60 athlete field into sixth at the mile and a half point.
She made a tremendous effort in the last 600 meters to pull ahead and then had to use every last ounce of her speed in the final 50 meters to beat the No. 1 runner from Bakersfield Christian in13:04.
"Samantha had an outstanding race and gave it all she had.,” Monache coache Seth Ishida said. “She won some nice shoes last year and you could see her determination to get back to the front of the race. The girls know how to stay calm and prepared well for the race. They know that they are running well, but need to be more consistent in order to qualify for the CIF State Championship meet..
“The boys did not skip a beat with Jake Estrada running an excellent first race after coming back from injury. It was tough for both teams to compete on short rest, but the tradition that they have here was too good to miss. It was a classy event."