Monache FFA is a state champion again in citrus judging. Monache junior Beth Leal also is a state champion as she was the overall individual champion.
Last Saturday, the Monache FFA Citrus Judging Team competed in the State Finals at Fresno State. Monache beat out 13 other chapters and took home the grand prize. Monache had two teams compete in the State Finals, including its A team.
The A team of Leal, Dowling, Princess Ceballos and Kadin Wheeless won the state title. Monache's B Team placed sixth overall, with treshman Ashea Lucero, Caiden Carr, and McClain Blackmon and junior,Lauren Flores.
Citrus Judging is a competitive CDE, or Career Development Event, in which students evaluate different citrus based on their exterior and interior condition. They evaluate oranges, lemons, mandarins, grapefruit, and citrus nursery trees. The students have 4 classes where they put the fruit in order from best to worst.
They also have 3 classes where they will put the fruit in order, and defend their decisions with a 2 minute speech called “reasons,” explaining to a judge why they placed the fruit or trees in that particular order. The students had to give a set of reasons on oranges, citrus nursery trees, and either lemons or mandarins. Students also must evaluate damaged and diseased citrus and also to recognize the quality and salability of citrus.
The Monache FFA Citrus Team competed in 4 contests before traveling to the State Finals. They placed first in the Golden West Citrus Contest, first at the Don Laux Memorial FFA Citrus Judging Contest held at the Porterville Fairgrounds, second at the El Diamante Citrus Contest, and first in the Reedley Mid-Winter Field Day.
“I felt so nervous and all the pressure to place overall,” Dowling said. “As a team we worked so hard to get this result, so when we won it was very relieving, like all our hard work paid off!”
(Monache FFA reporter Crystal Medina contributed to this story).