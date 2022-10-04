The Monache boys cross country team came up with a huge upset, beating Division I Redwood on its way to taking the Golden West Invitational title on Friday.
Monache competed against East Yosemite League rivals Golden West, Redwood and Mt. Whitney in the meet, which was divided by power rankings with a sweepstakes race for the higher ranked teams and an open race for the rest of the field to preserve a competitive balance.
Monache tallied 38 points with the 5th, 6th, 7th, 9th and 11th place finishers. The Redwood No. 1 runner and three Mt. Whitney runners started pulling away at the halfway mark of the 3.1-mile race as the Marauders tried to keep in front of the rest of the Redwood squad.
"The race strategy was to stay with Redwood and then Mt. Whitney runners got away from us,” Monache coach Seth ishida said. “We needed to respond to their surge. The team closed the gap.
“I credit Jake Estrada for leading the team the entire race until Monte Moore put on a powerful final kick. Moore always had an outstanding kick. The team's first mile was 5:05, which is a very nice pace. We really need to put more guts into our second and third miles, but our team running was enough for the upset and I am very happy with that."
Less than 30 seconds separated Monache's first through 5th runners. "Compression is outstanding, but we need individuals to pull the rest of the team along, like Jake did,” Ishida said.
Ishida also credited freshman Devin Marino with the win. “Our freshman, Devin Marino gut us the win with a late surge in the race. That ended up being the difference,” Ishida said.
Moore ran a 17:03 to take fifth, Estrada, 17:07 and Conner Machado, 17:07, effectively finished in a tie to finish sixth and seventh, Toledo, 17:18, took ninth and Marino, 17:29, placed 11
Salvador Martinez also had a key finish as Monache's sixth runner, he finished 13th in 17:15 to take away points from other teams.
The Monache girls team was second with 52 points. Redwood won with a perfect score of 15.
Monache surged past Golden West in the last 600 meters to push their score to 66 and earn the second place trophy. Monache's Maggie Marcelo was 7th in 21:54,
Alson for Monache Samantha Martinez was 8th in 22:00, Ashley Salazar was 12th in 22:09, Nicole Torres was 14th in 22:51, Danika De LaCruz was 18th in 24:15, Citlalih Ferrer was 19th in 24:30, and Rheea Gill was 24th in 25:42.
"Golden West went out hard in the first mile and forced the girls to dig down and come back for second,” Ishida said. “Redwood is a quality team that really showed us that we need to be a little more consistent in practice.
“Maggie was tough and has been working hard in practice. We set some goals and one of them is to be an all-EYL runner. She has a lot of talent and a great attitude. She has some time in the later half of the season to put in the work and challenge Redwood's athletes."