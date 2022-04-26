The Monache boys track team can claim the title as the best team in Tulare County.
The Marauder boys convincingly won the title at Friday's Don Kavadas Tulare County Invitational at Rankin Stadium. Monache finished with 163 points to outdistance second place Mt. Whitney with 116 points. Redwood was third with 93 points and Porterville High was fourth with 56 points.
Monache's girls finished in a tie for second with Mt. Whitney with 110 points as Redwood won the girls title with 179 points. Monache won the overall boys and girls title. Porterville's girls finished fourth with 47 points.
"It was a total team effort by both the girls and the boys,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “The championship scoring went down to sixth place, so there were a lot of people that came through for us for the narrow combined team win.”
Ishida added despite Redwood and Mt. Whitney having larger teams, his team was able to compesate with its talent and unselfish efforts in multiple events.
Monache had numerous medalists. Josiah Perez led the Marauders with three titles, winning the 110 meter high hurdles in 17.15 and the 300 hurdles in a personal record of 44.73. He also ran aleg on the Monache's winning 4x400 team which finished in 3:30.
"Josiah is a competitor that wants to win every race,” Ishida said. “He has stepped up into the MVP role and now powers 4 events after having to fill in on a depleted 4x400 team."
Perez also helped Monache to a third place finish in the 4x100 in 45.87. Monache's throwers under coach Victor Leyva swept the top four places in the discus.
Mathew Barba won the event at 135-7. "Barba has had an amazing comeback from some serious football injuries and is starting to peak and open things up a little more,” Ishida said. He has been pushing all season and it was great to see the results of his hard work."
In the shot put, Joaquin Leyva won the event with a person record of 41-0. Other outstanding efforts included Monte Moore, winning the 800 in a personal record 2:00.64. Porterville's Misael Lopez edged out Monache's Anthony Estrada for second, finishing in 2:06.11. Estrada finished in 2:06.53.
In addition, Monache's Jayden Torres won the 400 in a personal record of 52.93. Ian Queenan continued to show he's an NCAA prospect for Monache with decisive wins in the 1,600 and 3,200. He won the 1,600 in 4:36.12.
PHS placed second and third in the 1,600 as Lopez finished second in a personal best 4:39.69 and Joshua Jimenez was third in a personal record 4:42.47.07.
Local schools also went 1-2-3 in the 3,200. Queenan won in 10:08.59, Alesandro Escarzarga of PHS took second in 10:245.82 and Monache's Salvador Martinez placed third in a personal record 10:27.49. In addition, Ishida said Monache freshman Johnny Chavez was the biggest surprise of the meet as he won the long jump with a personal recorde of 19-2 ½ and took second in the triple jump.
Granite Hills freshman Julian Alcaraz took third in the triple jump. Chavez also ran the opening leg of the 4x100 relay.
On the girls side, rising star Iris Lemus lead Monache, winning 4 medals.Lemus was second in the 400, second in the 300 hurdles, third in the long jump and ran a leg of the 4x400 relay team that was edged by 2 one hundredths out of a second by Mt. Whitney with a time of 4:39.31. Monache took third 4:39.33.
Jenessa Alba won both the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of 19.22 and 53.83 respectively. Porterville's Assyria Murrieta also had an oustanding meet as she was a double winner in the 100 and 200.
She had a convincing win in the 100, finishing in 14.19 into a difficult headwind. She also anchored Porterville's 4x100 relay team who placed third.
The event is sponsored by the Porterville Exchange Club and McDonald's is a major supporter, providing meals for officials and staff. "It was an important community collaboration as we try to reestablish this historic event on an annual basis,” Ishida said. “The Exchange Club volunteers were integral to the success of the meet."