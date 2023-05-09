The Monache boys 4x800 relay team came away with the East Yosemite League title to help lead the Marauder boys to a third place finish in the EYL Championships held on Friday at Golden West.
Among the highlights for Porterville High was Ryleigh Shoonover winning the girls 800. Monache's Monte Moore, Devin Marino and Alberto Andrade and Porterville's Alesandro Escarzaga were also among the leaders an outstanding effort by local runners in the long distance races.
Monache's boys finished third with 87 points. El Diamante upset favorite Redwood for the EYL title as El Diamante finished with 146 points and Redwood finished with 134 points.
Monache's team of Devin Marino, Moore, Andrade and Jake Estrada won the 4x800 relay in 8:27.
Marino and Andrade also finished second and third in the 800 with Andrade finishing in 2:01.31 and Marino finishing in 2:02.31. Moore finished fifth in 2:09.57.
Shoonover won the girls 800 in 2:25.89.
Moore also had a personal best of 4:33.85, edging out Escarzaga for fourth in the 1600. Escarzaga had a person best of 4:34.71 to take fifth and Monache's Conner Machado finished in a person record of 4:38.26 to take sixth. Escarzaga also placed third in the 3200 in 10:07.07 while Machado took fourth in 10:15.03, another personal best, and Porterville's Dominic Welsh was seventh in 10:20.22, a personal best.
Estrada also had an outstanding meet as he placed third in both the 110 high hurdles and 300 hurdles, setting personal best times in each event, finishing the 110 hurdles in 18.04 and 44.04 in the 300 hurdles.
Monache's Ayden Herrera was third in the premiere event of the night, the 100 meters as he battled a Redwood runner for second. Herrera finished with a personal best 11.43 while the Redwood runner finished in 11.38.
"Ayden was first out of the blocks and was right with the fastest in the league,” Monache coache Seth Ishida said. “He has been fighting injuries all year and all his effort and dedication finally paid off. He never gave up."
Monache's throws also came through with big performances with Ray Rodriguez (142 feet), Nick Dowling (140 feet), Mathew Barba (138 feet) and Dal Johnson (114 feet) going second, third, fourth and seventh in the discus to earn the most points in any Monache event of the night.
Barba came back to earn third in the shot but with a 43-9 while Rodriguez was fourth at 43-3. "Our senior throwers have been solid all year and they are putting every ounce of guts into these throws,” Ishida said. “They will be hoping to medal at the Division 2 Championship next week and move on to Masters."
The Monache girls placed fourth in tie with Mt. Whitney. The 4x800 team of Magi Marcelo, Samantha Martinez, Yasmine Lachino and Nicole Torres placed second behind Redwood with a season best time 10:51.
Marcelo had a tremendous anchor leg of 2:36 to pull ahead with 200 meters left, but couldn't hold off the Redwood runner's final kick with 20 meters left.
"The girls really wanted the win, but put in an outstanding effort,” Ishida said. “We looked a little tired from previous races that did not go well. They will probably qualify with this time and run in the D2 Championship race.”
Ashley Salazar was one of only two other medalists for Monache's girls with a hard fought third place finish in the 3200 in 13:01.
It came down to the final 100 meters and Salazar couldn't hold off yet another Redwood distance runner for second, Ishida said.
Freshman Monache thrower Marely Baeza surprised the field with a 30-11 shot put effort for second. She followed that up with a discus throw of 95-7 for fourth.
"Marely has been working hard all year to be a more technically sound thrower,” Ishida said. “She had to make some late season adjustments to an upgraded implement, as well. She is showing a great deal of maturity for a freshman."