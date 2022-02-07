The Monache boys and Porterville High girls wrestling teams were able to win East Yosemite League titles at the league championships held on Saturday at Tulare Western.
Monache was able to edge out Mission Oak for the team title with 208 points as the Hawks finished second with 204 points. The boys event was closely contested as the top four teams finished with 22 points of each other.
Tulare Union placed third with 200 points and PHS was fourth with 186 points.
PHS and Monache finished 1-2 in the girls event as Porterville finished with 54 points and Monache finished with 33 points. Porterville’s Samantha Pina at 131 pounds was named as the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.
Also winning an EYL title for the PHS girls was Aaliyah Tapia at 116 pounds.
Monache’s boys had six individuals win EYL titles: Jacob Estrada at 113, Jacob Perez at 132, Wanderlei Whittington at 138, Edgar Batres at 145, Anthony Estrada at 152 and Jonathan Newsom at 195.
PHS had three wrestlers win titles: A.J. Sanchez at 120., Zach Klarcyk at 106 and David Bucio at 170. Dominic Welsh finished second at 113 for the Panthers.
Fabian Alvarez at 182, Dagan Allee at 220 and Nico Farrell at 285 took second for Monache.
Isaac Mendez also received a tough draw at 106 for Moache as he had to face Klarcyk in the semifinals, losing 6-3. Klarcyk went on to win by major decision 23-12 in the finals while Mendez went on to take third.