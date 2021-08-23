It was a tough week for the Monache boys cross country team as it ran in ashes falling from wildfires with masks for days.
But when the conditions became much better on Saturday, the Monache boys took advantage by winning the Dinuba Invitational.
Ian Queenan led the effort as he won the individual title. Monte Moore also came back to run on Saturday to finish sixth for Monache after catching the ceremonial first pitch from his grandfather, longtime Oakland Athletics announcer Monte Moore, before Friday night's game between the A's and San Francisco Giants. Moore's grandfather was honored with receiving a broadcasting award named in his honor that will be presented annually.
Queenan won the boys race, running the extremely fast two-mile course around the Dinuba High campus in 9:22. He was in a race-long struggle with the eventual second place finisher Ben Borchers from Edison.
Queenan ran his first mile in 4:50 and pushed himself in the final half mile to solidify the win. Also for Monache, Anthony Estrada took fourth in 10:21, Moore was sixth in 10:22, Joseph Toledo was seventh in 10:23, Jake Estrada was 10th in 10:42, Salvador Martinez was 14th in 10:42 and Kristopher Merzoian was 21st in 10:47.
Monache won with 26 points with Reedley (49) in second, Mt. Whitney in third (71), Shafter in fourth (860 and Central Valley Christian in fifth (126).
Monache's girls had a breakout performance from Jackie Castro, who had a personal record time of 12:09 to take second. Freshman Samantha Martinez earned a medal in her first varsity race as she finished 11th in 13:35. Fresno Danika De LaCruz was 24th in 15:35.
Monaceh placed fourth with 73 points behind Reedley (25), Exeter (53) and Shafter (67). "I was very pleased with the effort level that the entire team put in,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “They pushed their limits and competed extremely well against some very well-coached and prepared teams.
“Our Varsity boys grinded out some good work recently and Jackie has just started to regain some fitness, so I think we can really build on these times. Ian and Monte are the hardest workers on the team and it might be starting to rub off.”
About Moore's effort after being with his gradfather in Oakland on Friday night, Ishida said, “I think it was an emotional weekend for him to be involved with honoring his grandfather and bringing that intensity back with him with today's outstanding effort."