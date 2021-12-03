After a win at Mira Monte last week the Monache boys basketball went on to once again beat the Lions 62-39 at home on Wednesday to improve to 4-3.
Starting quickly the Marauders scored their first points in the early seconds of the game with a great series of passes from Khaldoon Sarwar to Kaleb Salazar to Xavier Maldonado and back to Sarwar again for a final shot at the basket which he made with ease. Isaiah Rogers got steal and hit the second basket in under two minutes at 6:42 remaining.
Another stolen ball and basket by the Marauders Ty Baxter followed up by Salazar passing to Xavier Maldonado, securing an 8-0 lead for Monache. Salazar did some fancy foot work as he danced through the Lions defense on his way to giving Monache a 10-0 lead. Joseph Espinoza is able to hit a three pointer with an assist by Isaac Jones after a Mira Monte timeout.
Isaac Jones scored to give Monache a 17-7. Salazar followed up by scoring to make it 19-7 and then he stole it out from under the Lions offense for an uncontested basket for a 21-7 lead. After a successful free throw, Jared Ojeda assisted Matthew Barba and then stole it from the Lions for a basket and a 24-11. Isaiah Rogers and Espinoza were both able to sink a three pointer within the last minute of first half, giving the Marauders a 30-14 lead.
Starting the second half Sarwar is able to make both free throws after a Lion foul bringing the score to 32-14. With three rebounds and a turnover Rogers was able to score once again followed by Espinoza , who scored to make it 38-18. Espinoza makes a three point shot to give Monache a 46-34 after three quarters..
After four misses in a row for the Marauders Baxter made a steal and a to Salazar who scored for a 49-36 that began a run that ended with a three-pointer that made it 56-39. Brandon Garcia is then the next to land a shot at the 53 second mark bringing the lead to 60-39. After a foul Salazar was able to make both his free throws to finish off the game 62-39.
Monache coach Justin St. Clair talked about the offense and defense and how his team adjusted during the second half.
“This is our second time playing Mira Monte and as you seen the ball pressure they pose on the court is immense,” he said. “If they are given opportunities they will seize them and score. So keeping up and keeping an up tempo to our play was really important.
Fatigue hit us during the second half but our defense and offense stayed strong; our spacing and our guard at half court was really noticeable this time. The boys are learning how to win together and really making those passes and playing hard.”