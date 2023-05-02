Friday night the Frank “Buck” Shaffer Auditorium at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium “rocked" all night as the Monache Marauder Band and Color Guard played fabulous music for their 56th annual Spring Concert.
The large band is composed of the stage band, color guard and the indoor percussion ensemble, and they brought down the house with all of the 10 pieces of music they played. At the beginning of the program the band played Entry of the Gladiators by Julian Tucik, They Led My Lord Away by Fred J. Allen and The Music of Danny Elfman, arranged by Justin Williams, which was fabulous.
The MHS stage band then played Critical Mass by Jeff Jarvis, and then Autumn Leaves by Joset Kosma and Peter Blair. Then they played Route 66.
During intermission members of the MHS Color Guard entertained the audience.
Long time MHS band director Justin Adams introduced some of the music, and made comments about when they were written, or the style of the music, or its complexity.
He also chooses music he likes, and music pieces were all exciting, challenging, dramatic, and a joy to listen to.
The Indoor Percussion group of about 30 musicians performed their award winning Ripple Effect for which they received the 2023 South Valley Winter Arts Association (SVWAA) Championship on April 1 at West Hills College Lemoore.
"Ripple Effect," was written by Ian Grom and John Mapes in 2021, and the percussion group practiced since December for about 12 hours a week, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays to perfect their performance.
After playing the scintillating and exciting piece for the audience, they showed a video of the award winning performance and winning of the championship on the auditorium screen. And they showed the indoor percussionists receiving their awards.
The performance is amazing. It combines the mesmerizing music, with choreography, so the Indoor percussion musicians become musicians and performers; they become athletes with their snare drums, and all the other fabulous percussion instruments. It was a real joy to hear and watch, and the audience was incredibly enthusiastic.
To follow up the outstanding presentation and performance, the band played Sound Off, a march by John Phillips Souza.
The entire band then played the dramatic and enthralling music from Phantom of the Opera, by Andrew Lloyd Weber. After an unprecedented run of 37 years, the show closed about two weeks ago, remarked Adams. The music is challenging, because there are so many highs and lows, and changes in tonality.
After “Phantom” the band played “Patriotic Salute” by Ralph Ford.
Adams graduated from Monache in 1992 and studied music education at Point Loma University of the Nazarene, in San Diego.
Adams selects concert music he enjoyed playing as a student, and likes to have an emotional attachment to the music. “When I choose my concert programs I try to find good band literature, and do not focus on a theme as much as the quality of music.”
He's the second band director in Monache history, “with his friend and mentor,” Mr. Dale Anderson being the first, who served from 1969-2001.
MHS Principal Eric Barba came on stage and gave out The Dale Andersen Awards for outstanding musicianship for both 2022 and 2023, the E.R. Berryhill Student Award, and the 2023 Band Service Award were also presented to the MHS Marauder Band members.
2022 Dale Anderson Awards For Outstanding Musicianship were given to Libby Sanders, Josue Valencia Solis, Zachariah Christenson and Marriner Christenson.
And the 2023 Dale Anderson Awards For Outstanding Musicianship were awarded to Zachariah Christenson, Marriner Christenson, and Deangelo Medina Montenegro.
The E.R. Berryhill awards were presented to: Drum Major Dallas Ridings, Trombonist Aaron Asuncion,Trumpeter Hayden McLemore, Flutist Samantha Sanchez, and Drumline Captain and Percussionist Jonathan Torres.
After the awards there was the senior slide show which the audience loved.
Ridings spoke about the band and what an honor it was to perform with them and work with Adams. She got emotional, and presented Adams with a flower arrangement, and they gave Adams an Air Fryer which he wanted for last Christmas, a golf cap and golf shirt, as well as a signed copy of the article from the Porterville Recorder about winning the SVWAA Championship.
Adams spoke about all the time he spends with the band students, and at school, and thanked everyone. And he spoke briefly about golfing, when he wasn’t with the band, and said to his wife, "It’s been nice being able to spend some time with you.”
"When I received my Dale Anderson awards it was one of the most proud moments of my life," said Zach Christensen, "I worked really hard over the past years and have increased in my trumpet playing abilities and it was so nice to be recognized. I am extremely proud of how far I have progressed."
"Hearing all sections of the concert with performances from Concert band, Stage band, and Indoor Percussion shows how talented this group is at Monache," said Kai Miguel, MHS Head Percussion Instructor. "I was there to assist the Indoor Percussion team warm up and helped them perform potentially their last run of the show this year. Their performance was amazing and the commemorative championship video we presented left a bittersweet feeling in the auditorium with the performers and the audience. The event was a huge success by honoring our senior students last year and I can’t wait for the upcoming students looking to join next year."
Grandmother to Hayden McLemoore, Carolina Luci said she was so proud of Hayden, as was his mother Lorena, who's involved with the band. Luci said, “When the band played Phantom of the Opera, I cried. It’s my favorite.”
Alexis Franklin, mother of band member Ele Franklin, said “I’m glad Ele decided to continue a long standing tradition following her grandmother, me, her mom, and other family members performing in the MHS Band. It’s been amazing with the awesome MHS Band.”