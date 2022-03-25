After befriending a young man from Ukraine — just months before Russia invaded the country — a Terra Bella man said he's in shock with all the stories and photos the young man has shared with him.
“I’m scared to death for him,” said Michael R. Pollock. “I’ve offered to sponsor him and his family if they evacuate. He’s very grateful but he’s optimistic and hanging in. He has talked about missiles coming close and he is taking shelter in the basement of a building with his wife and young son. His grandmother is safe in the country.”
The two men talk via text, or an occasional phone call, approximately every other day, sharing information on the cost of food, gasoline and electricity, as well as sharing personal information about their home lives and the area where they live.
Pollock has been building model tanks and trucks since he was a young child, and now builds them with his nine grandchildren, ages 5 to 15. He met Vitaliy Stashok, 25, online during the purchase of a model kit.
“He was selling models online from the Soviet Union,” Pollock said. “The styles, subject matter, and the intricacy of these models is what got me interested. They were from Russia. From the Soviet Union and totally different from anything you can find here.”
At one point, one of the kits got “messed up in the mail” and the two men exchanged phone numbers. As a result, they grew closer.
Pollock estimates he has bought more than 25 kits from him and it didn't take long for the two men to become good friends. Pollock started sending him photos of the area and Stashok sent photos of his family — his wife and 3 and a half year old son. He also started sharing about the unrest in the country.
Stashok talked of the Makarov and Kyiv region the day Russian invaders killed seven people, and injured five more, during an air strike.
“Residential buildings were destroyed. The administrative building was damaged,” Stashok said in a text to Pollock.
Still, Pollock said, Stashok was optimistic.
“He didn’t think he was in any danger. He didn’t think the Russians would invade,” Pollock said.
By January, tension had built and on March 15, Pollock received another text.
“Our army went on the offensive in some directions. Our region is now being cleaned up and we are sitting in shelters,” Stashok said. “We all pray and believe that soon everything will end and we will win.”
On March 17, Stashok sent a text that all was quiet and calm.
He always says “Pray for us. Prayers are the most important thing right now,” Pollock said. “Our friendship has blossomed. Because of family — I always ask him about his grandmother.”
Pollock, who served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1978, and as a defense contractor after the Army, was a Team Chief of Stinger Missiles.
When he heard Ukraine had received 2,000 Stinger Missiles, Pollock said he thought of volunteering but a heart murmur he has developed would no longer make it possible, he said.
Stashok remains optimistic about the war efforts.
“The resiliency of their people and defending their land with such pride as they fight for their country, is something They believe they can turn back the Russians but that’s not easy,” Pollock said. “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is now targeting civilians instead of military. (Stashok) lives in a high rise. If hit, it will collapse like pancakes. His only shelter is in a basement.”
In all his years, Pollock said, he has never seen anything like it.
“I never thought I would see tanks rolling through the streets of Europe either,” he said. “Everything we did was legitimate — targeting military targets, not civilians.”