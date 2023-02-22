Mitch Butler was the 3rd child of four born to Don and Barbara Butler. Little did they know the impact sports would have on their family’s future.
The Butler kids learned their basic athletic skills playing with neighborhood kids on weekends and during the summers. Butler’s first organized sport was Little League baseball at the age of 9. Playing against boys 3 years older than him was tough but beneficial to his baseball skills.
His first serious interaction with sports was during his time in junior high and Babe Ruth Baseball. Butler attended Pioneer Junior High and played for Medics Babe Ruth team, where he met many of his fellow teammates he would play with during his high school years.
Butler entered high school in 1968 at the only high school in Porterville at the time that offered sports, Porterville High. As a freshman, he played on the freshman football, basketball, and baseball teams. The high schools split in 1969 and Monache High School began to offer sports. With no senior class the first year, Monache teams felt the agony of defeat more than the thrill of victory. But, the 1970-71 year was a complete turn around. With a senior class and one year varsity experience, Monache was able to hold its own in the league.
1971-72 became the year of all years for Monache High School in sports. Butler was selected to play quarterback by Coach Ron Kavadas regardless of his limited experience playing that position. It worked out well as Monache beat its arch rival Tulare Union, moving to the No. 1 ranking in the Valley and winning the league title with a 10-0 regular season.
Basketball proved to be as rewarding with Monache winning the league championship. Butler started at guard and helped beat perennial powerhouse Hanford High.
Baseball was Butler’s strongest and favorite sport. As a pitcher and outfielder, he was instrumental in leading the Marauders to the league championship. Butler was awarded MVP, Highest Batting Average and Co-Captain.
Butler went on to play at Porterville College. This experience was made special by the opportunity to play baseball with his older brother, Mike. Mike had served 4 years in the Air Force.
After leading the state with a batting average of 450 his sophomore year at PC, Butler committed to San Diego State, where he completed his career in baseball.
Butler’s competitive nature translated seamlessly to the citrus industry where he worked his way up through the ranks over a 45 year span. In 1978 he met Nancy Knutson and they later married in May of 1981. They were blessed with 3 beautiful daughters, 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Important lessons Butler said he learned during his career in sports have shaped who he is today. He said he learned when bad times come, learn from them but don’t dwell on them.
When the good times come, slow down and enjoy them to the fullest. For all the confusing times in between, give them to the Lord!
The Monache Athletic Hall of Fame and Induction Ceremony will be held on Saturday March 4 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. Happy Hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner will be from 6 to 7 and the induction ceremony will begin at 7:15.
Others to be inducted are: Bruce Butler, 1975, football, basketball, baseball; Bill Brown, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Stan Sewell, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Greg Hevener, 1990, water polo, swimming; Dawrence Rice, lifetime service, 1968-2019; and Carroll Land, basketball and golf coach, 1968-2019.
Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Ticket sales will end on February 25.
Those attending should be sure to bring their e-ticket for admittance. No tickets will be available at the door. To purchase tickets go to monache.portervilleschools.org, scroll down to Recent Events and click on Monache Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner.