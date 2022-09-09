Cathy Capone admits she doesn't know all the science when it comes to why the Monarch Butterfly needs to be saved.
But she knows the declining number of Monarch Butterflies is becoming a loss for the human race.
“Every loss of a species has a potential downside,” Capone said. “It's the human enjoyment.
“The most obvious loss would be the loss of an extremely charismatic, beautiful species. It would be a loss of beauty.”
Capone and the Tule River Parkway Association in conjunction with the Alta Peak Chapter of the California Native Plant Society are doing their part to try to save the Monarch Butterfly, which was declared endangered over the summer.
There will be 100 Narrowleaf Milkweed plants given away from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, September 11 at the Tule River Parkway.
Milkweed is the only plant the Monarch Butterfly caterpillar eats and it's essential to the butterfly's survival.
“They're very easy plants to grow in Porterville,” said Capone, who's the Tule River Parkway Association president.
Capone said if the Monarch Butterfly is going to make a comeback in California, “the plants have to come first. We have to have the Milkweed all over the state.'
Sunday's event is among several events Tule River Parkway events to help with the effort for the Monarch Butterfly to make a comeback. Capone said TRPA will also have a booth at Pioneer Days on Main Street on October 8 and will be giving away Milkweed plants at the event.
On Sunday the plants will be given away at the Tule River Parkway's Native Plant Demonstration Gardens. The plants given away will be in three-inch plastic pots.
Tule River Parkway Association is giving away Narrowleaf Milkweed. Earlier this year TRPA gave away 23 Monarch Butterfly Garden Starter Kits. “That went really well,” Capone said.
Capone said she believes if enough milkweed and Butterfly Gardens are planted in the area as the cliché goes, if the area builds them, the Monarch Butterflies will come. “I'm presuming they fly over Porterville,” she said.
But while she said somebody else may have seen one, “I have not seen one this year” in the area, referring to the Monarch.
“We do have various milkweed growing wild in the Porterville area,” Capone said. She added Narrowleaf Milkweed grows in the foothills and in the lower Sierra. She said Monarchs have been seen in the foothills and the lower Sierra.
Those who come for the Milkweed can also come early and receive a guided tour from Capone of the Native Plant Demonstration Gardens. Capone will be providing free tours from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday.
The gardens are in the Tule River Parkway, a public park, and open year-round. The gardens were begun in March 2019 and there are now 18 gardens and four restoration areas. Every garden is adopted, planted and maintained by volunteers.
The Tule River Parkway Native Plant Demonstration Gardens are accessible just south of the Jaye Street Tule River bridge across the street from Harbor Freight. Follow the new sign into the parking lot.
For more information call Cathy Capone, 559-361-9164.