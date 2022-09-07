The Tule River Parkway Association is giving away to local gardeners the one plant that Monarch Butterflies must have to survive.
Milkweed is the only plant that Monarch Butterfly caterpillar eats. Narrowleaf Milkweed is extremely easy to grow and needs little water once established.
Local gardeners can invite Monarchs to their gardens by come out to the Tule River Parkay Native Plant Demonstration Gardens from 10 to 11 a.m . Sunday, September 11. Gardeners can go home with an addition to their home garden.
The Tule River Parkway is just south of the Jaye Street Tule River bridge across the street from Harbor Freight. Follow the new sign into the parking lot. For more information call Cathy Capone 559-361-9164.