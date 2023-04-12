The award-winning Mighty Oak Chorus will feature “BROADWAY and the SILVER SCREEN” in its 41st annual musical show to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Visalia's Neighborhood Church Theater at the corner of Akers and Riggin.
The special show will feature one of the top-10 greatest quartets in the world, "The New Fangled Four." Other entertainers include the Mighty Oak Chorus performing Broadway hit songs like "Seventy Six Trombones," "As Time Goes By,” "Fiddler On The Roof” and many more.
Tickets for this one- time-only 2 p.m. matinee show are $20 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and $40 for a Family Pack of two adults and all children. Tickets are available by emailing luthercase@yahoo.com or calling Bud Case, 901-4615. Some tickets will be available at the door.
"Broadway and the Silver Screen" is presented by major sponsors A&W Restaurants, Franey's Design Center and ServiceMaster by Benevento.
The Mighty Oak Chorus has performed in the Springville Summer Concert Series at the Tulare and Kings County Fairs, with the Sequoia Symphony at their Concerts In The Park, The Kings County Symphony, Kingsburg Band Concerts and various performances in Fresno and Bakersfield.