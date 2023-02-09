The public is invited to see the exhibition, Michael Garcia: “Waste No Time” at the Porterville College Art Gallery.
The public is also invited to meet the artist at the artist’s Closing Reception on Thursday, February 23, 5 to 7 p.m. also at the PC Art Gallery. Refreshments will be served at the reception and the event is free for everyone.
The show is now being featured at the gallery through February 23. The gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Over the years Fresno artist Michael Garcia has had solo art exhibitions at Shin Sakae Gallery of Art in Nagoya, Japan, Toyota City Municipal Gallery in Toyota City, Japan, and, in Fresno at Gallery 25, Artes Americas, 1821 Gallery, Fresno Art Museum, and Downtown Artist Gallery.
Garcia earned his bachelor's from California Institute of the Arts in 1979. After working as a commercial fisherman and for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Alaska, he moved to Asia and made his home in Toyota City, Japan. As he worked the next 10 years as an ESL teacher, he was able to use the inspiration of his surroundings to produce a body of work he would show annually in group and solo shows in Nagoya and Toyota.
An interest in Chinese and Japanese Calligraphy moved him into a study of Shodo, which he incorporates into his own artwork. His most recent work has been a combination of mixed media on wood and wood panels.
Donald Munro, art critic for the Fresno Bee, wrote this about Garcia’s solo show last year at Downtown Artist Gallery in Fresno: “A new show by Michael Garcia is always a major event on the Fresno art scene. (In this show) he continues with his well-known esthetic, which is heavily influenced by the time he spent in Asia, particularly 10 years living in Japan.
“The artist’s process involves building up richly layered paint on panels, then tearing them down by scraping, sanding, and burning. Garcia enjoys delving deeply into one of his favorite shapes, the circle, exploring the philosophical and psychological connections, (as he says), ‘I still have the same maru (Japanese for circle) recipe, working on wood and the basic materials — house paint to oil and wax, some enamel paint.’
“(He continues), ‘When I first had a show in Fresno, all the work had calligraphy on it. Now I think there are three pieces that have calligraphy. I’m moving away from it. I’m trying other things.’”
There will be a video interview with the artist available for viewing in the gallery during the times of the show.
Parking is free for those who come to the gallery for the exhibition. For more information call Jim Entz, 559-791-2257.