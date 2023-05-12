The Monache Marauders have had a good run this year, having an overall record of 16-8 and a league record of 7-3. With coach Dave Koontz at the helm the Marauders took the game against the Porterville Panthers on Thursday at MHS with a nail biting eighth inning win of 4-3.
Koontz also announced on Thursday this would be his final season as coach as he was retiring from coaching.
The first few innings were quite the stalemate when the Marauders and Panthers first came together at Monache’s field. The Marauders had their pitcher Makenzie Haslam, and she was throwing some fire to start the game out with a strikeout and two fly balls that were caught to flip the inning.
The Panthers were just as hungry and their pitcher Sophia Martinez got her share of strikes as well. With a Marauder striking out looking, a runner being thrown out and a fly ball that was caught by the Panthers outfield with ease, the game stepped into its third inning.
The third inning had the first Marauder run thanks to Devyn Emerson who stepped up to the plate and hammered the ball out into no man's land. Ele Franklin landed an explosive shot that blew by the Panthers outfielders. Franklin and Emerson ran to second and first and were then advanced by both Alysa Hernandez and Avery Smith who both made beautiful shots that led to Monache’s first run.
The Panthers still found the Marauders defense just too tough to crack.
With the Marauders back in the batter's box Emerson sent out a shot and she took off just as quickly, running to first then second. The Panthers reached down to snag the ball but it got away as Emerson was passing second and rounding to third. The throw just wasn't fast enough to reach home, as Emerson peeled out from third base and slid by the Panthers catcher to gain the Marauders second rin on an inside the park home run.
Franklin sent a pitch far into no man's land and she'd round first and land at second before she'd run in thanks to nice hits from Bryton Loflin and Smith for the Marauders third run of the game.
The Panthers came back hard in the top of the sixth. First was Morgynn Wylie who hit a nice shot to right field and was safe at first as the ball arrived just behind her. Klarissa Manriquez followed her teammate and walked. Delilah Maldonado had a nice hit but was outed by a quick throw to first, leaving Wylie and Manriquez at third and second just waiting to run in.
Abigail Smith was the one to bring them in with patience for her shot. After a ball and a foul, Smith smacked the ball far out into the field, letting both Manriquez and Wylie cross home. Smith was brought in just a bit later by Lexi Olmos and Maddi Montecinos tying the score 3-3.
The Marauders, at the bottom of the eighth, had Haslam at bat. Haslam took her time and had a nice hit out to left field, landing safely at second, putting a lot of pressure on the Panthers. Loflin took her place at bat and after two strikes she landed a mighty hit to left field, bringing Haslam to third and herself to first. Jaydin Sabol had the hit that brought Haslam home for the winning run.
“This has been the most exciting 28 years, and this game was so great to leave with,” Koontz said. This kind of play is why I coach, these girls did so well and went to bat with some majorly tough teams. No matter the record, when it comes to MHS vs PHS there's always a lot of energy and feelings behind it.”
When asked about playoffs Koontz continued “We should be fine in the playoffs. It's always tough, don't get me wrong, but the few lost games we've had have been to Redwood who are leading the league and El Diamante who is right behind us. Whatever we end up trying, I know they'll be doing their best and trying their hardest; but when it comes to the playoffs I have no idea what we might do.”