The Monache High boys cross country team upset Frontier on its way to a Valley runner-up finish at the CIF Central Section Championship on Thursday at Woodward Park.
Monache qualified for the State Championships to be held November 26 at Woodward Park with its second place finish in Division II. The top two teams qualified for state.
In addition Porterville High’s Alesandro Escarzaga and Summit Collegiate High School’s Raul Acevedo qualified for state. But due to the state qualifying criteria Dominic Welsh of PHS didn’t qualify for state even though he finished sixth overall in Divison III.
It was a three-way battle for the two spots as Tulare Western won the Division II title. The Marauders were ranked third coming into the race, but used their knowledge of Western's depth to their advantage, said Monache coach Seth Ishida.
"Frontier started the race a little bit excited. They were running for the win," Ishida said. “Until this year, we had competed against Western in the EYL.
“We've been watching these kids grow up over the last four years and knew what they could do. We knew the battle was really for second place."
Ishida said the Marauders ran a strategic race, not getting drawn in when Frontier went out hard. Western took over the lead at the start of the second half and put the race away.
“Our guys knew who their targets were. They kept the Frontier runners in sight until about the last 600 meters, when they started closing,” Ishida said.
Monache powered toward the finish, pulling runners from other teams with them and adding points to Frontier's total. In the end, all seven Marauders finished in front of Frontier's fourth runner.
“That was the deciding factor. Frontier had us up front, but our strength all season has been the team rather than a few strong individuals,” Ishida said.
Monte Moore finished in the medals, coming in ninth, finishing the 3.1 mile course in 16:53. Freshman Conner Machado finished 15th (17:16) followed closely by sophomore Jake Estrada (17:19) in 17th. Senior Joseph Toledo finished 24th (17:30), and Monache's final scorer was Sophomore Alberto Andrade (17:40) in 26th place. Sal Martinez (28th, 17:41) and Devin Marino (30th, 17:44) displaced Frontier's No. 4 and No. 5 runners adding four points to their score. The final tally was Western 46, Monache 86, and Frontier 98.
"We've always had a lot of respect for Tulare Western's coaches and athletes. It was great to have a classic EYL battle play out at Valley, and to have both teams end up on the podium at the end of it,” Ishida said.
The Marauder girls came in 13th in their Div. II race, led by Magdalena Marcelo (28th) in 21:13. Nicole Torres (68th, 22:53), Samantha Martinez (69th, 22:54), Danika De LaCruz (72nd, 23:00), Yasmine Lachino (77th, 23:21), Citlalih Ferrer (79th, 23:43), and Ashley Salazar (86th, 24:06) finished out a tough season for Monache after the loss of Monache graduate Jackie Castro, who died this past summer.
“This is not an easy sport, and when you lose someone you look up to as a leader and a friend, it's even harder,” Ishida said. “The temptation to quit can be really strong, and I'm just proud of these girls for sticking it out this year. We dedicated this season to Jackie Castro."
OTHER RESULTS
Escarzaga clinched a spot to state by finishing fifth overall in Division III in 16:42.93. Welsh finished sixth in 16:55.52.
But only the top five finishers from non-qualifying teams advanced to state and since the top five overall finishers were all from non-qualifying schools, Welsh just missed qualifying for state.
In Division V, Acevedo finished eighth overall and third among finishers from non-qualifying teams to qualify for state in 17:54.68.