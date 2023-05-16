The Monache boys 4x800 relay, Monache's Monte Moore and Porterville High's Ryleigh Schoonover can all call themselves Valley champions.
All won Valley titles at the Divisional Valley Track Championships held on Friday. In addition Monache's Jake Estrada has given himself a chance to do something believed to be unprecedented in the illustrious history of Portervlle sports: The sophomore has a chance to qualify for a State Championship in three sports in the same school year.
The Monache boys and girls track teams brought home 11 medals from the Division II Central Section Championships held at San Luis Obispo High School Friday night.
“It was worth the drive to compete against 23 D2 schools, including track and field powerhouse, San Luis Obispo on their home track.,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said.
The Marauder 4x800 team of Estrada, Devin Marino, Alberto Andrade and Moore won in 8:09.25. an Luis Obispo led for 5 laps as Estrada and Marino weathered the storm of State Champion cross Country runners.
Andrade opened his third leg with a 58 second lap that failed to shave off any of the four second San Luis Obispo lead. On the back stretch Andrade reduced the lead to two seconds he took the lead with 100 meters left in his leg.
Moore anchored the team and increased the lead with a 1:59.8 relay split.
The team is seeded No. 4 for this week's Central Section Masters. The top three qualify for state.
"The team had to make big sacrifices to go for the win,” Ishida said. “Jake Estrada is a hurdler that gave up his 300 hurdles race to run faster. Devin Marino and Alberto Andrade gave up possible individual medal hopes in the 1600 and 800 to go for the gold."
Moore came into the individual 800 race ranked second and was able to lead wire to wire with a person record 1:57.15. Moore had 1600 meter champion Quinn White on his tail, who finished in 1:58.17.
The race came down to the final kick with Moore slowing down slightly on the last 300 meters and then increasing speed in the last 100 to hold off White.
“Monte Moore has worked very hard to earn this and bounce back from mid season injuries to lead his team and gain some individual glory, as well,” Ishida said. “I am very proud of them all."
Moore is seeded No. 7 at Masters with the top three finishers earning a trip to the CIF State Championships. If the 4x800 team is able to qualify for the State Championships, Estrada would achieve something rare, being a three sport state qualifier this year in track, wrestling as a member of Monache's state qualifying cross country team in Division II.
In recent memory the only athlete who can rival that achievement is Monache graduate Victor Leyva, who was named an All-American during the 1995-1996 school year after being named all-state second team in football, finishing fifth in wrestling in the State Championships and qualifying for the State Championships in track.
"Jake never takes time off and trains for all three sports all the time,” Ishida said. “He has incredible endurance and focus."
The Monache girls 4x800 team finished sixth with an amazing finish from anchor Magi Marcelo to edge out Arvin by ,24 seconds in the last 5 meters. Nicole Torres, Samantha Martinez, and Yasmine Lachino also ran well.
Also for Monache Raymundo Rodriguez placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 143-9 and Mathew Barba placed sixth in the shot put with a personal record of 45-8.
Rodriguez will be seeded No. 17 for the Masters meet. "The discus was held in the middle of the stadium with a camera feed to the Jumbo-Tron,” Ishida said. “There was a lot of excitement generated by the strong field of discus athletes.
It was great to see Ray do so well in this high pressure environment. He had a fouled throw that would have put him into third, but he stepped out of the ring. I think he has some more left in the tank."
For PHS, Schoonover became an automatic qualifier for the Masters meet when she won the Division III Valley title in the girls 800 at Nipomo High School. Schoonover finished in 2:25.54 to win the race.
Other top performers for PHS included Alesandro Escarzaga who placed third in the boys 3200 in 9:58.24. Dominic Welsh placed eight in the event for PHS in 10:21.37.