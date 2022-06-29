Kings View South Valley One-Stop Clinic hosted a consumer Appreciation Day on a beautiful sunny Tuesday at Zalud Park in Porterville, which began at about 10 a.m and lasted until 2 p.m. The event was well attended by numerous people during the morning and early afternoon.
Balloons decorated a spot for photographs behind the gazebo lined with bright green covered tables where people were painting pictures, having snacks or just talking and relaxing.
Everyone enjoyed fresh tacos and Aqua Frescas that were available for lunch after signing in. They were also given gift bags as well as a drawing entry. Festively wrapped drawing prizes were displayed in front of the gazebo.
Angela Garcia said the KVSV One-Stop team offers support and self-care to people and helps them to learn to use community resources. The
goal is to reduce mental health stigma, and they want to let the community know the clinic services are available for young people ages 12 to 24.
Kings View South Valley One-Stop clinic is located at 177 W. Henderson No. 1 and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 784-0312.
Those attending like Victoria was painting "coco melon" inspired shoes, and said she suggested the activity because she likes art class.
Chelsey was also enjoying painting, and said,"it's really fun and it calms you down." She was sitting next to Jadzia, 2, who was also painting.
"I'm excited that the clients can enjoy this," said a Kings View team member, who was working at the event. Team members all wore bright fluorescent green t-shirts that said, "Mental Health Matters."
That's certainly the name of the game during Mental Health Awareness Month, which helps bring awareness to the community to help break the stigma about mental health and well-being.
Everyone seemed to be having a pleasant relaxed morning together and really enjoying themselves.
For hospitality and inclusiveness the Kings View Wellness Center and One-Stop Clinic event was welcoming. A great reminder for Porterville and the surrounding community.
Omni Swafford sat talking with a group of people under the Kings View Wellness Center along with volunteer and activities coordinator Jessica Soto and her colleagues. "The food here is good and everything else is perfect. They are doing a good job," he said.
"The Wellness Center is laid back and there is a lot of socialization and support offered to clients. It's not like going to a therapist and there is a lot of acceptance. There is also the opportunity to form meaningful relationships.
The clinic serves clients 18 years and older, with the majority being between 20 to 60.
The Wellness Center is located at 333 W. Henderson. For more information call Jessica Soto, volunteer and activities coordinator, 559-573-8367.
Soto said the last 2 and a half years have intensified many people's mental health issues and isolation, so it's really important for them to get out again and focus on getting together with the many and varied support and activity groups. Kings View has holiday related activities, cooking and gardening classes and a varied weekly schedule.
Besides the One-Stop Clinic and Wellness Center, Kings View together with Tulare and Kings Counties operates a "Warm line" which is a peer run non-emergency telephone support line for English and Spanish speakers that's always confidential and for all ages. The number is 1-877-306-2413.
Candy Lopez, who's the Warm line team supervisor said, "If you need a friend you can call. We try to give help over the phone." Their motto is, "We are ready to listen when you are ready to talk." Lopez said people can call even to say hello.
The Warm line team has knowledge of mental health issues and have received local help. Their experiences help them understand callers' needs. They're there to listen, not give advice or problem solve.
Another support group at the event was Kings View and Tulare County Partnership (PATH) program staff who assist people transitioning from homelessness. They help link people with available housing resources, medical care, behavioral health and social services. And they meet the homeless and assess their needs in person to connect them with appropriate programs in Tulare County.
All of the drawing prizes were handed out and a Kings View team member handed out fruit ice bars.
Some women were talking together and Julia Flores said, "This is a good thing for the Hispanic and Native American people. Because we all need help. There are a lot of good programs to help people in need for their mental health. I am also Native American."
After the second drawing, Garcia said, "Thank you all for coming out."
For more information visit www.kingsview.org