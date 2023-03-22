Burton Board ratifies BETA agreement
Toward the end of Monday's Burton School District Board meeting, Superintendent Sergio Mendoza announced he would be retiring in June. He gave a small, emotional speech on Monday and received many comments of appreciation for his years of dedication to the district.
"I've appreciated all of my years here at Burton School District," said Mendoza. "Like my statement that was written, 17 years here in Burton, that are not ending today just so you know. I want to make that clear. I'm here until the end of June and my contracted time. But I will be stepping away. I know that one of the best parts of it is that I really love this community. They have received me, I have received them in this 17 years. Being a part of Step Up, many many years when I first got here, I really got to know the community very well and the different neighborhoods in our area and I really enjoyed that time. I enjoyed my time, for a short time, at Porterville Unified, and then coming back and serving as the superintendent. I really thank all of the kids I've seen over my 35 years. It's been really good. I've given them opportunities like I had opportunities, so I'll continue to do that for the next four months as we move forward. Thank you guys very much."
Mendoza was appointed as Burton's superintendent in November, 2018.
While Mendoza will remain the superintendent through the end of the school year, the board briefly discussed taking steps towards narrowing down the process of choosing a new superintendent. After a small debate on whether to open up the prospective position to the public or keep it within the district, the board voted to keep the recruitment process for a new superintendent internal and to give the position to someone who already works within the district.
During the Burton School District Board of Education meeting, the board ratified the long negotiated agreement with the Burton Elementary Teachers Association, BETA, for salary increases. BETA has been waiting for the agreement to reach finality and obtained their objective on Monday night with the board's approval.
BETA represents nearly 250 Burton district teachers and has been working towards increasing the annual salaries for its members since May 2022 when negotiations began. On February 27, BETA approved a tentative agreement for a salary increase of eight percent and a one-time two percent salary payment.
On Monday, the TA was ratified by the board with a vote of 4-0, as board representative Edward Patino recused himself from the vote.
The impact of the agreement to the district's current budget is affordable, it was stated, but requires a roughly $3 million adjustment to operating expenditures.
The eight percent salary increase for BETA members will impact the district's budget by approximately $1.66 million, and the two percent payouts will cost the district around $415,000.