STRATHMORE — Strathmore High football coach Jeromy Blackwell said his young team would go through growing pains early in the season and that could be seen on Friday night as the Spartans fell to Mendota 20-0 at Spartan Stadium.
Mendota's defense shut down the Spartan offense and leading rusher Jacob Poole in pitching the shutout. Poole, who came into the game with 452 yards and 35 carries through the first two games of the season, was held to 40 yards on 17 carries by the Aztecs. Poole didn't come close to breaking any kind of run until he broke off his longest run of 13 yards late in the game.
Still the game was still in the balance to begin the third quarter with the Spartans (1-2) down 6-0 and having the momentum. But it says something when the Spartans' best two plays of the night were a 47-yard punt and a kickoff to begin the third quarter by Roman Hernandez.
Hernandez kicked the ball inside the Mendota 5-yard line and after the ball was bobbled the Spartan kickoff coverage held the Aztecs inside their own 15. Mendota then faced a third and 13 from their own 11.
But two plays later they had gone 89 yards to take a 13-0 lead that turned out to be the turning point of the game. On third and 13 Ryan Preciado completed a 37-yard pass to Bernie Camacho. On the next play Jesse Rodriguez ran 52 yards for the score.
Mendota then held the Spartans deep in their own territory on the ensuing possession and a short punt gave the Aztecs the ball at the SHS 31. Mendota needed just one play to score as Jesse Rodriguez ran 31 yards for the touchdown to give Mendota a 20-0 lead. Rodriguez ended up gain 109 yards on six carries.
The Aztecs took advantage of a Spartan mental mistake in the second quarter to take a 6-0 halftime lead. Strathmore was facing fourth and five at its own 41 when it was just trying to draw Mendota offsides and wasn't supposed to snap the ball. But the ball was snapped and Bryson Bias ended up being tackled for a 2-yard loss at the SHS 39.
Gonzalez did the rest as he ran for 25 yards down to the Spartan 14. After a penalty, Gonzalez then caught a 19-yard scoring pass from Preciado. The extra point was blocked, leaving the score at 6-0.
Strathmore's drive stalled on its next possession but Hernandez came through with a 47-yard punt down to the Mendota 12. That was a key play as forced to drive the length of the field the Aztecs' drive stalled at midfield, leaving the score at 6-0 going into halftime.
To their credit the Spartans kept fighting as they put together two drives in the fourth quarter with Poole's 13-yard run bringing the ball down to the Mendota 34 but that drive eventually stalled.
Strathmore did keep fighting to the end with Raymond Rodriguez running for 12 yards to inside the Mendota 25 on the last play of the game.