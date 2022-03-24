A longtime Lindsay resident who has dedicated most of her life to helping put on the Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival has been named this year's Grand Marshal.
Diane Mendivil is the Grand Marshal for the the 90th annual Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival which will be held April 2 through April 9, culminating with the parade on April 9.
“Diane Mendivil, where do you even start?” the Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival Committee stated. The committee stated many recognize the name of Diane Mendivil and everyone recognizes her welcoming face.
Mendivil and her family moved to Lindsay in 1942 and she fell in love with the city. Mendivil loves to walk through the town and have a conversation with anyone she runs into.
“Lindsay is just a friendly city,” said Mendivil commenting on how the town lives up to its motto. “Everyone has always been so welcoming.”
Mendivil served on the Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival for as long as anyone can remember and the committee stated it was sad to see her leave. Mendivil's favorite part of the festival was the carnival. It's at the carnival where she has been recognized by most people.
Every year in front of the former Bob's Drive-In, Mendivil would be out with committee members selling carnival tickets and reminiscing about the Orange Blossom Fesetival.
“When she was told she was selected as this year's Grand Marshal the excitement and joy in her voice said it all,” the committee stated. Mendivil stated she was completely grateful to be chosen.