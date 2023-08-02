When Porterville city councilman Greg Meister's requested resolution for the council as a whole to oppose proposed state legislation was rejected, Mayor Martha A. Flores stated if a council member wanted to oppose a proposed state bill they could do so as a individual.
“That's exactly what I would do,” said Meister at the May 16 meeting in which is requested resolution was rejected.
Meister has followed through, sending letters opposing three proposed state bills to the state legislators who introduced them. Councilman Raymond Beltran has also signed all three letters while councilman Don Weyhrauch has signed one of them.
At the May 16 meeting it was decided the council as a whole should be involved in state politics unless they directly impact the city. Meister disagreed stating the legislation that concerned him did impact the city, but added he understood the opposing viewpoint.
At the May 16 meeting Meister moved to approve the resolution while Beltran seconded it. The motion failed 3-2 with Meister and Beltran voting in favor and Flores, Weyhrauch and council member Kellie Carrillo voting against.
Thre resolution specifically address State Senate Bill 94 introduced by Democratic State Senator Dave Cortese.
SB 94 would allow those who were sentenced to death or a life sentence without parole to apply for a lesser sentence if special circumstances applied. Only individuals who have served at least 20 years and which their offense happened before June 5, 1990 would be allowed to apply.
The letter sent to Cortese was signed by Meister, Beltran and Weyhrauch. “Please accept this letter by the undersigned members of the Porterville City Council in opposition to Senate Bill 94,” the letter states.
“As well articulated by the California District Attorneys Association in opposition to the proposed legislation, SB 94 subverts the will of the people of the State of California, who voted to prohibit the dismissal of special circumstances in 1990 via Proposition 115 to which the bill acknowledges this fact.
“SB 94 is opposed by many law enforcement groups across the state given it is similar to past legislation that has caused to make our great state of California less safe, contributing to individuals experiencing homelessness, mental health crisis and substance addiction that are not sufficiently rehabilitated or prepared to function as a productive member of society.”
Meister and Beltran also signed two letters sent to state legislators that deal with legislation the letters say infringe on parental rights.
One letter deals with Assembly Bill 665 which was authored by Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo.
State law currently allows those 12 and older who have private health insurance to self-consent to mental health care. Carrillo's legislation would expand that right to those 12 and older who have have health insurance through Medi-Cal.
Youth on Medi-Cal currently need approval for a parent or guardian to seek mental health care. Carrillo's legislation would allow youth to seek mental health care on their own as long as a treating professional determines they're mature enough.
“Please accept this letter by the undersigned Members of the Porterville City Council in opposition to Assembly Bill No. 665 (AB 665),” the letter states.
The letter refers to numerous U.S. Supreme Court decisions that upheld parental rights. “AB 665 is opposed by many parent groups across the state, given that by granting discretionary power to professionals, the fundamental role of parents in the lives of their children is undermined and disregards their inherent and legal right to make informed decisions regarding their child’s welfare,” the letter states.
The other letter also signed by Meister and Beltran addresses Assembly Bill 957 introduced by Democratic Assemblywoman Lori Wilson. The legislation would require judges to consider if parents accept their child's gender identity or gender expression in child custody and visitation cases.
“Please accept this letter by the undersigned Members of the Porterville City Council in opposition to Assembly Bill No. 957 (AB 957),” the letter states.
The letter also refers to U.S. Supreme Court cases affirming parental rights. “AB 957 is opposed by many parent groups across the state, given that custody and visitation rights for parents should not be based on a minor’s identity or the parent’s support of how their minor child identifies,” the letter states.
“A parent’s ability to love, care for, and provide a safe environment for the child should be the focus of concern. A parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity does not determine if the parent is a safe or appropriate option compared to their counterpart.
“The health, safety and welfare of the child requires consideration of a variety of issues, some having more weight than others as not all families are in the same situations. It is irresponsible not to side with parents who have valid concerns and error on the side of caution for the child’s health and well-being.”