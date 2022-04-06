Greg Meister restated his position on why he's running for Porterville City Council at Tuesday's Rotary Club of Porterville meeting at Fugazzis that he wants to restore what made the community an All-America City.
Meister has declared his candidacy to represent District II on the council and is running for the seat in the November election. Current District II councilman Milt Stowe has announced he won't be running for reelection.
Council member Lawana Tate is also up for election in District I and has stated she's running in in the November election.
Meister has worked with the Fulton Hot Shots and now works as a stationary engineer for Porterville Developmental Center. “I'm a good blue collar American that wants to make a difference in my city,” he said. He also described himself as a “gun-loving, God-fearing patriotic American.”
He said he's running for the council because he's watching the nation, the state and the city “crumble right before my eyes. I can no longer sit back and do nothing.”
Meister said among his priorities as a council member would be to support the police. “Criminals are emboldened right now,” he said. “Crime is on the rise in our city.”
He pointed to a recent situation in which a man, a registered sex offender, accused of exposing himself to a female victim at Fallen Heroes Park, was arrested for indecent exposure eight days after he was released following a similar incident in which he was arrested.
Meister said the COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult on the police. “That emboldened criminals,” he said.
He also said social media also hasn't been supportive of police. “They're demonizing our police,” he said about what's being placed on social media.
Meister said he will also be supportive of small business. “We can no longer allow any small business to be closed again,” he said, referring to the pandemic. “I don't care what the pandemic is I will never vote to close small businesses.”
He also says he's for responsible growth and one responsible growth issue the city needs to deal with, he said, is the proposed Brookside subdivision in which more than 200 homes would be built adjacent and just to the south of the Summit CharterAcademy campus.
But Lombardi is the only access road from the campus and the traffic it creates is a situation that affects the city, county and school district as the road and campus are right on the city-county line. Meister said it's a situation that's creating a problem when it comes to emergency services.
Meister said he also won't vote for “unconstitutional mandates and laws. We have to protect the constituents of Porterville.”
Meister was also involved in a dispute with the Porterville Unified School District in which his daughter, McKinly a seventh grader and an honor roll student at Sequoia Middle School, was removed from school because she was unwilling to wear a mask because it caused her to have headaches.
At the time the district had a policy that required all students to wear a mask indoors to meet state guidelines.
“Our schools are no longer public schools,” said Meister about the state having too much control over schools, adding parents should have a say in what's taught to their children.
Meister said he would be able to work with others as a council member. “I can work with people I disagree with for the betterment of the community,” he said. “But I'm going to put the constituents first.”