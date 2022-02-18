If Greg Meister had his way the city of Porterville would become a “sanctuary city against all mandates.”
Meister has announced his candidacy to represent District 2 on the Porterville City Council in the November election. District 2 is currently represented by Milt Stowe, who recently announced on Kent Hopper's Hopper in the Morning podcast he wouldn't run for reelection.
Meister has regularly attended the council meetings to express his objections to the council's actions when it comes to guidelines it has put in place when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. His criticism of the council came to a head at the January 18 meeting during oral communications when he was expressing his views and presenting data when it came to COVID-19.
As Meister was trying to talk about ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, then mayor Monte Reyes wouldn't allow him to talk about those medications, saying he wasn't qualified to do so. It was announced Reyes had to leave the meeting due to an emergency and after closed session then vice mayor Martha A. Flores took over the running of the meeting.
Meister returned to talk again during oral communications after closed session and Flores allowed him to talk about those medications. Reyes has since asked for a reorganization of the council which led the council to appointing Flores as mayor and Kellie Carrillo as vice mayor.
Meister stated it was time for government officials and local government officials to be “serving the people” again as a reason why he's running. “We have a tyrannical overreach of our local government,” he said.
He added “it all comes down to the money” as far as the COVID guidelines the council has put in place when it comes to receiving state and federal funds. He said the actions the council are now taking are unnecessary. “We are pretty much out of a pandemic,” said Meister when it comes to COVID. “It's an endemic.”
So he said he would like Porterville to become a “sanctuary city against all mandates” when it comes to state and federal policies being implemented in the city.
Meister said if someone wants to wear a mask or be vaccinated they have the right to do so. But he added no one should be forced to wear a mask or be vaccinated.
Meister said he wants to restore the Porterville that was named as an All-America City. “I want to get back to that,” he said. “We are a patriotic community.”
He added another issue that needs to be dealt with is the community's homeless population, particularly when it comes to the homeless population along the Tule River.
“It's something that needs to be addressed,” Meister said. “It's something asa community we have to address.”
Meister now works as a stationary engineer at the Porterville Developmental Center and was a member of the Fulton Hot Shots for seven years. He has fought wildfires all over the Western United States and has gone as far as Alaska with the Fulton Hot Shots.
With the Fulton Hot Shots he also worked with FEMA in providing assistance to those on the East Coast after Hurricane Sandy in 2012. He went to places such as Manhattan and Queens and among the tasks he did was cutting down hazardous trees and handing out food to people.