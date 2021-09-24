The public is invited to see the exhibition Matthew S. Hopson-Walker: “A Tower of Ashes Built,” at the Porterville College Art Gallery.
The show will run October 4-28, Gallery hours are noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 Monday through Thursday.
Matthew S. Hopson-Walker’s work is based on self-investigation within the context of American popular culture. As Hopson-Walker says, “The difference between the drawn mark and the appropriated image is a metaphor for the conflict between reality and ideology that many of us experience. I try to create a sense of uncomfortable visual tension by blending thoughts and images that do not fit together. “I am influenced by narratives and characters found in contemporary entertainment, which often centers on themes of dystopia and unresolved conflict. I want my work to record and document specific times and places, suggest the selfish motives that lurk beneath socially acceptable behavior and reference the surface qualities and rich graphic aesthetic in the history of printmaking.”
Born and raised in Fresno, Hopson-Walker grew up reading comic books and dystopian science fiction novels. During a formative age he was exposed to movies such as Mad Max, Total Recall, Escape From New York, Blade Runner, and The Omega Man and many themes within them show up in his work. After working as a janitor for several years Hopson-Walker went to the Kansas City Art Institute and received his BFA in Printmaking in 1998. After graduating he and a friend opened their own gallery and screenprinting business.
To support himself and his heavy metal bass playing “career” he worked as a print technician at his alma mater, did construction, bounced and bussed at various bars, delivered mail and cashiered at liquor stores. These jobs influenced his general misanthropic outlook on humanity and the images he made as an artist.
In 2002 he completed his master's followed by his MFA in 2003 both from the University of Iowa. In 2006 he was recipient of the prestigious James D. Phelan Award in Printmaking given by the San Francisco Foundation and administered by the KALA Institute.
He has been included in 222 juried or group exhibitions and 14 solo shows since 2006. Hopson-Walker is assistant professor in printmaking at Fresno State.
Parking for the exhibit is restricted. Contact the front desk when arriving to visit the show for a free temporary parking permit. Call Jim Entz, 791-2257 for more information.