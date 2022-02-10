Republican Chris Mathys' message is clear when he drives around in his truck on the campaign trail. The sign on his truck says: “Running Against Valadao.”
Mathys is challenging Republican Valadao in the primary election in the newly formed 22nd U.S. Congressional district, which now includes Porterville. Mathys was in Porterville on Wednesday campaigning, stating he was walking door to door in the community.
“It reminds me of the town of Sanger where I grew up,” said Mathys about Porterville. “Very conservative. People really love their country.”
Mathys said he also realizes he needs to inform those in Porterville they are now part of the 22nd district as he said he ran into people who didn't know that.
This year's election in the 22nd district could be a confusing and complicated one for Porterville voters due to redistricting. Beginning next year, Porterville will no longer be represented by Kevin McCarthy in the 23rd district.
McCarthy will represent the 20th district, which will include Springville and the Sequoia National Forest area.
Devin Nunes has resigned from the current 22nd district and the election to temporarily fill his seat will be held with a primary election on April 5. Those from Porterville won't vote in that primary.
During the June 7 election, the election to fill the current 22nd district seat for the rest of the year will be held along with the primary election for the new 22nd district. The election for the new 22nd district will then be held during the November election. Those in Porterville will vote in the June 7 primary election for the new 22nd district and in the November election for the new 22nd district.
Valadao currently represents the 21st district, but is now running in the 22nd district. As the 21st district has been rated a tossup, many political experts are also rating the 22nd district as a tossup.
That's something Mathys pointed out, noting Valadao was able to win in 2020 in the 21st district, beating T.J. Cox by 1,200 votes with the support of President Donald Trump. But then Mathys said weeks later, Valadao decided to vote to impeach Trump.
That's one of the main reasons why Mathys is running against Valadao. But he also noted on issues such as water, the 22nd district needs better representation.
He noted the community of Teviston in the 22nd district has had to go without water and has had to use bottled water and that happened under Valadao's watch. Mathys said there's no excuse for that to happen.
Mathys also said too much water is being taken away from Valley farmers to protect the Delta smelt. He said on issues like this in which decisions are made by non-elected officials, Valadao hasn't taken action to fight those decisions in ways such as an appeal process. “Not a word from Mr. Valadao,” said Mathys when it comes to decisions that affected people in his district that are made by non-elected officials.
Mathys did acknowledge subsidence, the effective sinking of surface water such as the Friant-Kern Canal, is an issue and that ground was broken on repairs to be done on a 33-mile stretch of the Friant-Kern Canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County. Valadao has been one of the many state and federal legislators who have worked in the effort when it comes to the Frian-Kern Canal repairs.
Mathys did say “if the wells dry up” and other sources of water dry up “surface water eventually will dry up.”
Mathys noted under the Biden administration, inflation hit a 40-year high, also noting the high gas prices. “That was not the case in the previous administration,” he said.
He also said the current administration is pursuing policies such as stopping the Keystone Pipeline that prevents the country from being energy independent.
When it comes to mandates as far as wearing a mask and being vaccinated, Mathys said, “I feel they are all personal choice issues.”
He also pointed to what he called the hypocrisy of Governor Gavin Newsom, noted he violated his own state policy in his infamous dinner at the French Laundry Restaurant. In addition, Mathys pointed out the recent picture at the NFC Championship Game in which Newsom was photographed with Magic Johnson with his mask off.
Mathys said voter integrity and honest elections are also a priority of his, stating it's hard to believe only a third of voters voted to recall Newsom. “How is that possible?” he asked.
He said a problem with the recall election is every voter received an absentee ballot through the main and election integrity can't be maintained by doing that. He said absentee ballots should be mailed in certain cases such as for those with medical conditions or the military but not to everybody. He also said everyone should be required to provide identification when voting.
He added he supports the second amendment and said one of his proudest accomplishments when he served on the Fresno City Council for four years is preventing a law in which those in the city would have been required to have trigger locks on their guns. Mathys referred to efforts like that as “indirect attacks on the second amendment.”
Mathys also said “parents should have input in their children's education and there should not be restrictions in doing so.”
“History is also very important to me,” said Mathys, adding he has disagreed with actions to rename schools and parks and to take down statues.
And Mathys stated he's pro life, saying “life begins at conception and ends at natural death.”
Mathys is a graduate of Sanger High and Fresno State who earned an MBA from the University of Southwest in Hobbs, Texas. He's also the head of the Valley Taxpayers Coalition which monitors how cities and counties use tax dollars.
He's also worked in real estate for the past 20 years and has a cattle ranch as well. In addition, he spent 10 years in the military in the reserves and in active duty with the U.S. Army. “I'm really a working man,” he said.