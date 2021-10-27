State Assemblyman recently presented the Tule River Tribal Council with a resolution honoring the celebration of 25th anniversary of the casino and also the groundbreaking for the new casino being constructed adjacent to the Porterville Municipal Airport.
Mathis' proclamation also honored Eagle Mountain Casino for its support of non profits and charities throughout Tulare County, Kern County and the Valley, the casino's contribution to the economic development in the region, and for its leadership and culture it's instilling throughout their organization.
The new 100,000 square-foot casino will feature more than100,000 square feet of casino space, many restaurants, including a sports bar and grill, food court, steakhouse, and coffee house, a 2,000 seat event center, and state of the art sound, lighting, and features throughout. The casino is slated to open in the Fall of 2022 and the construction is ahead of schedule.
“It is an honor to present this well deserved Resolution to the tribe,” Mathis said. “Working with the Tule River Tribe has not just been business, it's a partnership and its family.”
“Thank you for this great honor and always being in support of the tribe and our efforts,” Tule River Tribal Council Chairman William Garfield told Mathis. “Where we are today, with the development of the new property, is largely due to the continued support from our community and leaders in our Valley like you.”