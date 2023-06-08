A local nonprofit was named Nonprofit of the Year at the State Capitol on Wednesday afternoon for its efforts to help residents of Springville whose homes were affected by flooding earlier this year.
“After reviewing the philanthropic efforts by many aid groups in my district, I am proud to name The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Porterville Stake as ‘Non-Profit of the Year’ for the 33rd Assembly District of California,” said State Assemblyman Devon Mathis (R-Porterville). “When our communities were being devastated by flooding, the Church worked side-by-side with First Responders to rescue victims and to repair much of the damage. Because of their bravery and generosity, I am honored to introduce an Assembly Resolution to them for their great work. Their humanitarian efforts are an inspiration to us all and I thank them for their ongoing service to our communities.”
Mimi Schuler, a JustServe Specialist, and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attended the ceremony and emphasized this recognition is shared not only by the church and its members, but by the Springville community and the numerous churches, nonprofits and local businesses who helped coordinate the clean up events.
“This award is an amazing honor, and yet, I want to be sure to acknowledge that this was a service that could not have been done without the efforts of many,” Schuler said. “I became involved in this project because of my work with JustServe and because of my love of community service. I know that things do not happen just by chance. I know that I was supposed to be where I was when I saw Billy and Melissa Cohea, of the First Baptist Church of Springville, in Smart & Final one day after the flooding. I asked Melissa if there was any way our church could help and we collaborated from that point forward.”
Cohea, because of her close connection to the community, walked the devastated areas many times over weeks asking homeowners what they needed and she let them know that help was coming.
“All of the churches got together and helped,” Cohea said, on the first day of service on March 25 in which about 200 volunteers helped with the clean up. “We are trying to do a day where people can have hope to get the mud out of their house to get the debris out of their area so they don’t feel discouraged. If you love Jesus, which I do, you should serve.”
Schuler said on the second day of serviceon April 15 more than 80 volunteers helped muck the mud out of the homes, remove logs and timber and other debris that came downstream with the water. They cleaned yards, cut down trees, and removed damaged buildings, roofs, decks and much, much more.
“Caring for the poor and needy is a foundational belief of Latter-Day Saints,” Schuler said. “Built on the principles of personal responsibility, community support, self-reliance and sustainability, humanitarian efforts are designed to give individuals and communities the tools they need to improve their own circumstances in permanent and meaningful ways. For church members, it is a practical application of the admonition of Jesus Christ to ‘love thy neighbor as thyself’ through service in the communities where Latter-day Saints live.”
Schuler said when a disaster strikes, Latter-day Saints work with local Church leaders, government officials and trusted partners to determine what supplies and food are needed. Materials are then purchased or assembled locally or shipped from Latter-day Saint storehouses. After urgent needs are met, the Church looks for additional ways to aid in long-term efforts. To facilitate cooperative efforts, the church sponsors and maintains the website JustServe.org as a free and public platform through which organizations can find volunteers. Likewise, people seeking volunteer opportunities can also find projects they're interested in, just using their zip code. JustServe.org is especially beneficial during times of disaster or when a community has a great need.
Springville residents affected by the flooding were especially grateful for the service provided by the community.
Joe Gutierrez said he was so happy to have volunteers help at his home.
“Everybody is coming together in the community,” Gutierrez said during the first clean-up day. “A few weeks ago, I got flooded and I cleaned it up myself with my family, but this time it was so much more that I basically gave up, but just this spiritual help that everybody’s giving me, I’m actually having a really good day now.”
Kelley Ivancovich, president of the Porterville Stake for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said it was a wonderful blessing for members of faith in the community to help the flood victims in the Springville area.
“It was devastating to see the damage that was done by the heavy rains to many peoples’ homes and properties,” Ivancovich said. “We were grateful as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and JustServe to participate with other faith-building churches and community organizations in these relief service efforts. Because of many helping hands, we were able to make a difference in people’s lives who were in need. There were many new friends made through these volunteer service projects. Our community became stronger because of volunteers who wanted to help.”
The California Association of Nonprofits stated there are about 72,000 nonprofits in California and about 50,000 are all-volunteer and 22,000 have paid staff. California’s Nonprofits produce 15 percent of the state’s GDP. A total of 114 California state legislators have selected a “Nonprofit of the Year” in their districts. The honorees serve communities in the state’s major metropolitan regions, in suburban neighborhoods and rural communities. And they address a wide range of issues, from homelessness and health, to workers rights, education support and underserved students, the arts and the environment.
For more information, visit https://calnonprofits.org/programs/california-nonprofit-of-the-year
THOSE WHO HELPED
Churches who helped during the clean-up events: Christian Aid Rapid Response team, Church El Nazareno, the First Baptist Church of Springville, The Lighthouse of Springville, Springville Church of the Nazarene, Sequoia Christian Fellowship, the Catholic Mission and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Donations for the event were received from: Grocery Outlet in Porterville, Darwin Lara owner, the American Red Cross, Coca-Cola, 7-Up, Bimbo, Frito-Lay, Birria y Pollos El Guero, Gabriel Felix owner, Porterville Area Coordinating Council, the Springville Mountain Lions Club, Springville Women’s Club and Stoney Creek Eagle Feather Trading Post.
Springville School allowed the volunteers to use the school’s parking lot and restrooms and donated water.